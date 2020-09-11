TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Horicon girls volleyball team sweeps rival Mayville to continue hot start to 1997 season; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1997, Horicon’s prep girls volleyball team traveled up Hwy. 28 along the Horicon Marsh and took care of rival Mayville in straight sets, 15-11, 15-8, 15-10 for a Flyway Conference victory. Lindsey Neimuth led Horicon with eight kills while Tiffany Heim had seven. Horicon improved to 12-1-2 on the year and upped its record in sets to 32-4.
2015
Drew Steinkraus scored in the opening minute and four different players would find the net as the Beaver Dam prep boys soccer team cruised to a 5-0 win over Fort Atkinson. Tyler Griswold had two assists in the victory.
In area football action, quarterback Peyton Henry hit Kevin Hussey for three touchdown passes to lead the Columbus prep football team to a 21-14 win over Wautoma. Columbus trailed 14-7 entering the fourth quarter but Hussey’s first TD catch tied the contest and his next one, a 22-yard strike, provided the game-winning score after the Cardinals had blocked a punt to set up a short field.
Also in area football action, Tyler Zacho’s second-quarter interception set up Logan DeBoer’s 3-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead and Cambria-Friesland never looked back, leading 18-0 at halftime en route to a 42-6 win over Johnson Creek.
2003
The Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team, the two-time defending Little Ten Conference champions, opened the season with a 6-1 victory over one of its top competitors for the league crown in West Bend West. The Spartans were, however, without three-time defending LTC Player of the Year Allison Schmitz due to illness and as a result the Golden Beavers’ top player, French foreign exchance student Maria Fovet, had no trouble beating Schmitz’s replacement in the top flight in Emily Mattmann, winning 6-0, 6-0.
2001
The sports world remained on hold in the wake of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York City the day before.
1998
David Drews’ 3-yard touchdown run in the opening minute of the fourth quarter followed by a 9-yard TD run by quarterback Doug Posthuma with 2 minutes, 46 seconds to go on a fourth-and-goal play rallied the Cambria-Friesland prep football team to a 14-8 win over Johnson Creek, extending the Hilltoppers’ Dual County Conference winning streak to 29 games.
Also in DCC action, Randolph won 12-7 over Deerfield thanks to good second half defense and QB Troy Van Beek’s 14-yard TD pass to Ryan Smedema, the Rockets’ QB in the first two games, with 3:03 remaining in the first half for the contest’s final score of the game. Brent Sandahl’s tackle on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard-line stuffed Deerfield’s best fourth-quarter opportunity to take the lead.
1992
Kyle Christensen rushed for 117 of Beaver Dam’s 242 yards on the ground and he scored the game’s first two touchdowns on a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 43-yard scamper to paydirt as the Golden Beavers prep football team had little trouble in handing Waupun a 41-14 victory.
Also in Week 3 around the area, Mayville, which would go on to finish as the Division 4 state runner-up that season, throttled Lomira 60-14 thanks to 491 yards of offense, including 193 on the ground from Scott Hilber, who scored three times in the contest — on a rushing TD, an interception return for a TD and a fumble recovery for a TD.
Columbus head coach John Titus got career win No. 100 in Week 3 as well, winning 69-8 over Mount Horeb. Troy Kehoe returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a score to start the rout.
1983
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Franco Harris ran for 118 yards in a 25-21 at Green Bay, becoming the third player in NFL history to reach the 11,000-yard plateau.
1918
The Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago Cubs 2-1 at Fenway Park to win the World Series in six games. Boston would not win the Fall Classic again until 2004.
