TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Horicon girls volleyball team sweeps rival Mayville to continue hot start to 1997 season; etc.

The Beaver Dam prep girls tennis team, the two-time defending Little Ten Conference champions, opened the season with a 6-1 victory over one of its top competitors for the league crown in West Bend West. The Spartans were, however, without three-time defending LTC Player of the Year Allison Schmitz due to illness and as a result the Golden Beavers’ top player, French foreign exchance student Maria Fovet, had no trouble beating Schmitz’s replacement in the top flight in Emily Mattmann, winning 6-0, 6-0.

2001

The sports world remained on hold in the wake of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York City the day before.

1998

David Drews’ 3-yard touchdown run in the opening minute of the fourth quarter followed by a 9-yard TD run by quarterback Doug Posthuma with 2 minutes, 46 seconds to go on a fourth-and-goal play rallied the Cambria-Friesland prep football team to a 14-8 win over Johnson Creek, extending the Hilltoppers’ Dual County Conference winning streak to 29 games.