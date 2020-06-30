TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Horicon Legion Baseball wins thriller over Mayville in 2004

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2004, an error allowed the Mayville American Legion Baseball team to tie Horicon at 5 in the sixth inning, and eventually send the game into extra innings. However, Horicon only needed one extra inning to score nine runs off of six hits and three walks to win 14-5. Cory Tjader went 4-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs for Horicon, while Bill Niemuth went 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Niemuth pitched 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks, while giving up two hits and no runs.

2018

2015

Nick Klavekoske had two triples and Logan Meier had a pair of doubles to lead the Beaver Dam Post 146 American Legion Baseball team past Mayville 14-3 in five innings. Klavekoske had a two-run triple to give Beaver Dam a 7-1 lead after two innings. Klavekoske went 2-for-2 with two RBIs while Meier went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Beaver Dam’s Jake Anderson also went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Beaver Dam’s Kyle Jarogoskie pitched all five innings, striking out seven with a couple of walks. Jarogoskie gave up three runs (two earned) off of five hits. Mayville committed four errors. … The Waupun Post 210 Legion Baseball team beat Hartford by forfeit after a batter got hit in the hand to lead off the sixth inning, and was unable to continue. The official score was 7-0. Hartford didn’t have anyone else to sub in, so the team had to forfeit. At the time of the incident, the game was tied at 11. Both Drew Behling and Ryan Schmitt went 3-for-4 with a triple, while Brady Beekman went 3-for-3 at the plate. Waupun trailed 10-6 after three innings, but rallied in the fourth, getting four runs to cross home plate.