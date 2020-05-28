TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Horicon, Mayville softball teams both advance to state in 2002; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2002, the Horicon and Mayville softball programs both got to celebrate, as the Marshladies defeated Burlington Catholic Central 10-0 in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals then won 8-0 over Sevastopol in the finals to advance to the state softball tournament, while the Cardinals had a big sixth-inning rally in the D2 semifinals to eke by Milwaukee Lutheran 5-4, then defeated Cudahy 10-1 in the finals to make it to the state tournament. Brooke Schliewe led the Marshladies by tossing a pair of one-hitters with a combined 24 strikeouts and no walks. It was Lindsey Billington and Tanya Radke, with two RBIs apiece for Mayville in the semifinals, who helped keep the Cardinals season alive. The Cardinals trailed Milwaukee Lutheran 3-1 heading to the top of the sixth inning before breaking out.