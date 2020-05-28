TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Horicon, Mayville softball teams both advance to state in 2002; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2002, the Horicon and Mayville softball programs both got to celebrate, as the Marshladies defeated Burlington Catholic Central 10-0 in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals then won 8-0 over Sevastopol in the finals to advance to the state softball tournament, while the Cardinals had a big sixth-inning rally in the D2 semifinals to eke by Milwaukee Lutheran 5-4, then defeated Cudahy 10-1 in the finals to make it to the state tournament. Brooke Schliewe led the Marshladies by tossing a pair of one-hitters with a combined 24 strikeouts and no walks. It was Lindsey Billington and Tanya Radke, with two RBIs apiece for Mayville in the semifinals, who helped keep the Cardinals season alive. The Cardinals trailed Milwaukee Lutheran 3-1 heading to the top of the sixth inning before breaking out.
2014
Brianna Bauer’s RBI single plated Kate Amerling in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the top-seeded Mayville softball team a walk-off, 1-0 win over Port Washington in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals.
2006
Barry Bonds hit his 715th career homer, passing Babe Ruth for second place all-time.
2003
Shawn Wozniak got plunked by 2-2 pitch with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate the winning run in the Mayville baseball team’s walk-off 6-5 win over Horicon in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals.
2002
Paced by co-medalist Gabe Borrud’s 1-over-par 73 at Old Hickory, the Wayland boys golf team won a WIAA Division 3 sectional tournament to advance to state for the fourth year in a row.
1997
Bob Mobry’s two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth inning broke a 4-all tie and proved to be the winning hit as the Columbus baseball team held on to beat Lodi 5-4 in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals. Mobry also pitched the seventh inning for the save. He got help from a diving stab by shortstop Brian Messer for the first out then after allowing a double got a strikeout and a groundout to send the Cardinals on to sectionals. Travis Campbell’s RBI double and A.J. Graff’s RBI groundout in the fifth erased Columbus’ 4-2 deficit to set the stage for the dramatic win.
1993
Jeremy Klug pitched 10 innings before ultimately having to exit, but his Beaver Dam baseball team would go on to claim the Division 1 regional championship when Kyle Krueger doubled to deep left then scored on Scott Mueller’s RBI single in the top of the 12th inning, and Chad Voelker pitched a 1-2-3 frame in the bottom half for a 2-1 victory over third-ranked Sun Prairie. Voelker came on with two outs in the 11th and got a groundout to get Beaver Dam out of a bases-loaded jam.
1991
Shelly Poor allowed only one hit and struck out six in four innings of work to lead the Horicon softball team to a 14-0 win over Brodhead in five innings in the WIAA Class B sectional semifinals, and then the Marshladies managed to beat Wilmont 7-3 in the finals despite getting only one hit in the game — from Becky Gietzel. ... The Pittsburgh Penguins and head coach “Badger Bob” Johnson, who won three national titles coaching the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team during a tenure that lasted from 1966-1982, celebrated the Penguins first Stanley Cup title in 24 years with a victory rally in downtown Pittsburgh.
1980
Oakland’s Rickey Henderson and Dwayne Murphy both stole home plate in the first inning of the A’s 6-3 win over the Kansas City Royals.
1978
Al Unser won the Indianapolis 500, becoming the fifth driver to take the checkered flag three times in the prestigious race.
1957
Major League Baseball approved the New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers move to California.
1951
After starting out his major league career 0-for-12, future Hall of Famer Willie Mays blasted the first of his 660 career homers.
