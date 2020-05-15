TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Horicon softball wins 12-straight conference title in 2018

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2018, the Horicon prep softball team clinched its 12-straight Trailways South Conference title with a 2-1, 11-inning victory over Orfordville Parkview. Marshladies Jadin Justman hit a walk-off home run to left field to end the game. It was Justman’s only hit of the game, as the Marshladies were outhit 10-6. Pitcher Allison Tillema pitched a complete game with 22 strikeouts and one walk, while giving up 10 hits and one earned run to help improve Horicon to 20-0 overall and 17-0 in league play.
2015
Sarah Schliewe pitched a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk to help the Horicon softball team defeat Deerfield 17-0, and then turned right back around and pitched a one-hitter in a 19-1 Game 2 victory. After the first win, the Marshladies earned their ninth-consecutive Trailways South Conference championship. Quinn Kruen went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Marshladies. Schliewe went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Emily Bjork was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Horicon finished with 33 hits in the doubleheader.
2014
Both the Mayville baseball and softball teams had great days. The softball team tallied 25 hits in a doubleheader sweep over Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran -- winning 8-1 in the first game and 19-1 in the second game. Libby Schellpfeffer struck out eight in the first game while teammate Kira Krueger struck out four in the second game. Krueger went 3-for-3 with three RBIs in the first game. Deidra Weinberger went 2-for-5 and had a double in the first game. Klingenmeyer had two doubles in the second game and had three RBIs while Weinberger had two hits with a double and three RBIs. The baseball team’s starting pitcher Tony Giese tossed a one-hitter and struck out 10 batters to help the Cardinals shut out Lomira 3-0 in a Flyway Conference game. Austin Myers had a double and two RBIs for Mayville as well.
2003
Markesan pitcher Gregg Riek improved to 8-1 on the season and broke the school record for wins in a single season after throwing a three-hitter in a 6-0 victory over Winneconne. He broke the record that was previously shared by 1980 graduate Mark Gelhar and 1988 graduate Jim James. The Hornets tallied three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the seventh. Chris Clark had a home run and two RBIs.
1997
The Columbus baseball team stunned top-ranked Wisconsin Heights 9-8 in a Capitol Conference victory when AJ Graff’s bases-loaded single brought in the game winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Cardinals gave up four runs in the top of the seventh and were trailing 8-7 heading into the final frame. Graff went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Travis Campbell tied the game at 8 with an RBI single. Bob Mobry was credited with the win after he pitched seven innings with four strikeouts.
