TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Horicon softball wins 12-straight conference title in 2018

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2018, the Horicon prep softball team clinched its 12-straight Trailways South Conference title with a 2-1, 11-inning victory over Orfordville Parkview. Marshladies Jadin Justman hit a walk-off home run to left field to end the game. It was Justman’s only hit of the game, as the Marshladies were outhit 10-6. Pitcher Allison Tillema pitched a complete game with 22 strikeouts and one walk, while giving up 10 hits and one earned run to help improve Horicon to 20-0 overall and 17-0 in league play.

2015

Sarah Schliewe pitched a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk to help the Horicon softball team defeat Deerfield 17-0, and then turned right back around and pitched a one-hitter in a 19-1 Game 2 victory. After the first win, the Marshladies earned their ninth-consecutive Trailways South Conference championship. Quinn Kruen went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Marshladies. Schliewe went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Emily Bjork was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Horicon finished with 33 hits in the doubleheader.

2014