TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Jacksonville Jaguars open training camp at UW-Stevens Point in 1995; etc.

On this date in 1995, the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars opened their first NFL training camp as a member of the Cheese League, practicing at UW-Stevens Point. It was their one and only year in the Cheese League, which for that season boasted the most members of its existence — the Packers in Green Bay, the Vikings in Mankato, Minn., the Bears in Platteville, the Saints in La Crosse, the Chiefs in River Falls and the Jaguars in Stevens Point. The Cheese League consisted of anywhere from three to six teams from 1984 until the Chiefs’ last season in River Falls in 2009. The Jaguars left Wisconsin after 1995 and from 1996 until present have held training camp in Jacksonville.
2014
Sam White had two hits and two RBIs and Ryan Kaul had a pair of hits and got the win in a relief pitching appearance in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 5-2 victory over Lomira/Theresa.
2010
Edgerton native and former University of Wisconsin men’s golfer Steve Stricker shot a 9-under 62 in the third round of the John Deere Classic, giving him a six-shot lead over Paul Goydos and Jeff Maggert heading to the tournament’s final round. The 62 gave Stricker a three-round score of 25-under 188, which was the best 54-hole score in PGA Tour history.
2000
The University of Wisconsin athletic department insisted that membefs of its football and men’s basketball programs who took advantage of preferential treatment — unadvertised discounts — by Steve Schmitt, the owner of the Shoe Box in Black Earth, did so without knowledge that they were violating NCAA rules. The NCAA ultimately suspended 26 football players for one to three games and a year later decided on Oct. 2, 2001, to put Wisconsin on probation for five years and strip the football and men’s basketball programs of some scholarships. Wisconsin, the two-time defending Rose Bowl champions, opened the 2000 season ranked fourth in the Associated Press preseason poll and weathered the suspensions through the first three weeks, starting out 3-0. But the Badgers then lost in double overtime at home against Northwestern, on the road at Michigan and at home against Ohio State to drop to 3-3. They salvaged the year and won the Sun Bowl, 21-20 over UCLA.
1999
Brandi Chastain’s game-winning penalty kick capped off the United States’ FIFA Women’s World Cup title at the Rose Bowl in California. The game went to penalty kicks after the teams were held scoreless through regulation and extra time. The United States’ Carla Overbeck and Joy Fawcett stepped up and made their shots, then goalie Brianna Scurry saved Liu Ying’s penalty kick to give the U.S. an advantage. The Americans stayed perfect, as Kristine Lilly, Mia Hamm and Chastain each made their shots to win 5-4 in penalties. It was the second of four World Cup titles for the U.S., who also won in 1991, 2015 and 2019.
1991
In a precursor to the Bowl Championship Series and now the College Football Playoffs, the Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Sugar Bowl announced a coalition to try and assure that the nation’s top two ranked teams would face each other in a bowl game to decide a true national champion. Under the agreement of the coalition, the Big Eight Conference would continue to send its regular season champion to the Orange Bowl and the Southwest Conference would maintain its affiliation with the Sugar Bowl while the Southeastern Conference would maintain its affiliation with the Sugar Bowl. The remaining slots were to be filled by a five-team pool that included Notre Dame, the Big East champion and the ACC champion plus two other highly-ranked at-large teams. The alliance took effect in 1992 to try and avoid having the top two teams play in different bowl games, which happened following the 1988-90 seasons and six times in eight years from 1983-90.
1990
The National League mustered only two hits, a first inning single by Will Clark and a ninth-inning single by Lenny Dykstra, as the American League claimed a 2-0 victory in the 61st MLB All-Star Game, which endured a rain delay of 1 hour, 8 minutes at Wrigley Field. Julio Franco of the Texas Rangers delivered the game-winning hit with a two-run double off of Cincinnati Reds’ “Nasty Boy” Rob Dibble on an 0-2 pitch in the seventh inning.
1983
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox set an American League record for the longest nine-inning game when it took them 4 hours, 11 minutes to complete a 12-9 Brewers victory.
1968
Major League Baseball announced that beginning in 1969 each league would consist of two divisions — East and West.
1929
A home run was hit in every inning of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 15-9 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
