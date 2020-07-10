TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Jacksonville Jaguars open training camp at UW-Stevens Point in 1995; etc.

1991

In a precursor to the Bowl Championship Series and now the College Football Playoffs, the Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Sugar Bowl announced a coalition to try and assure that the nation’s top two ranked teams would face each other in a bowl game to decide a true national champion. Under the agreement of the coalition, the Big Eight Conference would continue to send its regular season champion to the Orange Bowl and the Southwest Conference would maintain its affiliation with the Sugar Bowl while the Southeastern Conference would maintain its affiliation with the Sugar Bowl. The remaining slots were to be filled by a five-team pool that included Notre Dame, the Big East champion and the ACC champion plus two other highly-ranked at-large teams. The alliance took effect in 1992 to try and avoid having the top two teams play in different bowl games, which happened following the 1988-90 seasons and six times in eight years from 1983-90.