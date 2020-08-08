TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: John's Bar wins Beaver Dam city softball title in 2000; Green Bay Preble graduate, '62 UW star Vander Kellen inducted into Rose Bowl HOF in 1991.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1991, Ron Vander Kelen, a 1958 graduate of Green Bay Preble High School and the quarterback of the Wisconsin Badgers’ 1962 Big Ten championship team, was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame. Vander Kelen threw for a Rose Bowl record 401 yards on 33-of-48 passing during second-ranked Wisconsin’s 42-37 loss to top-ranked USC in the 1963 Granddaddy of ‘em All. Wisconsin trailed 42-14 at the end of the third quarter but behind Vander Kelen rallied to make it 42-37 on his 19-yard TD pass to Pat Richter with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining. The Badgers were unable to recover an onside kick and never got the ball back — although they very nearly blocked the punt on what ended up being the final play of the contest.
2000
John’s Bar won the Beaver Dam Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s open division softball championship with an 8-2 victory over The Office at City Athletic Field. Mike Kaul and Eric Oestreicher had two hits apiece for The Office while Dan Hannan led John’s Bar by going 3-for-4.
1992
The Dream Team defeated Croatia 117-85 in the Gold Medal Game at the Summer Olympics in Barcelona. Seven players scored in double figures for the United States in the victory, led by Michael Jordan (22), Charles Barkley (17) and Patrick Ewing (15). Magic Johnson, who retired from the NBA before the 1991-92 season after being diagnosed with AIDS, came out of retirement for the Olympics and had 11 points and 6 assists in the Gold Medal Game.
1991
Darryl Hamilton, playing in his first full season, hit a first-inning two-run homer to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-0 lead en route to a 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore. It was the Orioles’ final season at Memorial Stadium before they moved into brand-new Camden Yards in 1992. Hamilton’s homer extended his hitting streak to 13 games, a stretch during which he was 19-for-45 (.422).
1988
The first-ever night game at Wrigley Field was rained out in the fourth inning with the Cubs leading the Phillies 3-1. The Cubs struck a deal with the city of Chicago to play seven night games in 1988 and 18 in 1989. The current ordinance, in place to keep the neighborhood around Wrigely Field from getting too crowded and thus hurting business at nearby theaters and restaurants, allows for no Friday night games per season and only two Saturday night games per season, although that restriction has been loosened this year to account for the shortened season. The Cubs are allowed six Friday night games this year and five Saturday night games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!