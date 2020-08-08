TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: John's Bar wins Beaver Dam city softball title in 2000; Green Bay Preble graduate, '62 UW star Vander Kellen inducted into Rose Bowl HOF in 1991.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1991, Ron Vander Kelen, a 1958 graduate of Green Bay Preble High School and the quarterback of the Wisconsin Badgers’ 1962 Big Ten championship team, was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame. Vander Kelen threw for a Rose Bowl record 401 yards on 33-of-48 passing during second-ranked Wisconsin’s 42-37 loss to top-ranked USC in the 1963 Granddaddy of ‘em All. Wisconsin trailed 42-14 at the end of the third quarter but behind Vander Kelen rallied to make it 42-37 on his 19-yard TD pass to Pat Richter with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining. The Badgers were unable to recover an onside kick and never got the ball back — although they very nearly blocked the punt on what ended up being the final play of the contest.