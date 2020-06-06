TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: June 6 is a special date for Waupun athletes in recent years; BD Post 146 starts 2000 season with perfect game

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2000, Beaver Dam Post 146 American Legion pitchers Eric Baldwin and Ben Collins combined to pitch a perfect game over Central American Legion opponent Hustisford. Baldwin pitched four perfect innings in a 10-0 shutout, and Collins pitched the final two innings. Baldwin struck out nine Husty batters. Post 146 tallied seven runs off of nine hits in the first inning.
2017
The Waupun prep baseball team defeated Jefferson 2-1 and then later crushed Mayville 14-3 in a Division 2 sectional tournament to advance to the state tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton. It was the Warriors’ first trip to the state tournament in four years. The Warriors tacked on seven runs in the first inning against the Cardinals in the sectional championship and led 11-3 after five innings. Caden Bronkhorst pitched 5 1/3 innings against the Cardinals, striking out five while giving up three runs off of eight hits. Brenden Bille got the win over Jefferson, going 6 2/3 innings while only allowing one earned run off of four hits and a walk. Bille struck out seven batters.
2015
Waupun’s Matt Kuik finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run at the Division 2 state track and field championships with a time of 4 minutes, 20.92 seconds. The time eclipsed the previous school record of 4:21.8 that was set in 1981 by Kurt Miller. Kuik was also on the 3,200-meter relay team with Bryce Verheyen, Kyle Miller and Bailey Bille, which broke a school record with a time of 8:11.21. The old time was 8:11.75 that Kuik, Verheyen, Adrian Harmsen and Andrew Klapper previously held. Verheyen also earned a medal for finishing fifth in the 800 with a time of 1:56.81. Columbus’ Josh Seltzner took fifth in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 5.5 inches. The Fall River girls 800-relay team of Kylie Colotti, Emily Neuman, Alyssa Klecker and Kourtney McCumber finished fifth at 1:48.17 to give the Pirates their first girls medalists since the 1990s.
2014
Arik Tavs and Bryce Verheyen both have solid outings to help the top-seeded Waupun baseball team pass up second-seeded Waupaca, 4-1 in a Division 2 regional championship game. Verheyen had a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Warriors a 4-1 lead. Tavs pitched a complete game, striking out seven batters. … Markesan pitcher Andrew Gibbons threw a no hitter to defeat Montello 4-0 in a Division 3 regional championship game. Gibbons struck out five while only walking one batter.
2002
The Horicon softball team defeated Beloit Turner 7-2 to win the Division 3 state softball title. The Marshladies, who ended the season with a 25-1 overall record, capped off the season with a 14-game winning streak. Horicon’s Jamie Desjarlais went 3-for-4 at the plate with two triples and four RBIs. Brooke Schliewe pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts while giving up just two runs off of four hits.
1998
Columbus’ Amanda Weihert finished second in the Division 2 300-meter low hurdles at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships in La Crosse with a personal-best time of 45.9 seconds. Her time also set a school record.
1997
Beaver Dam’s Ian Douglas finished first in the Division 1 shot put event at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships with a throw of 61 feet, 11.5 inches. According to the story, written by the Daily Citizen sports staff at the time, it said it was coach Curt Gruenewald’s first state champion in 21 years of coaching. Mayville’s Andy Basler won the D2 long jump with a jump of 21-10.5.
1991
The Horicon softball team had a 13-1 lead after four innings in the Division 3 state semifinal game against Westby at the Saratoga Softball Complex in Waukesha. However, Westby made a comeback for the ages, tallying seven runs in the fifth and six in the sixth and eventually forced extra innings. A two-out triple by Westby's Karen Clark put a runner in scoring position. Then Tracy Nelson sealed the deal with a walk-off single up the middle to give Westby a 15-14 victory.
