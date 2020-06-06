TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: June 6 is a special date for Waupun athletes in recent years; BD Post 146 starts 2000 season with perfect game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2000, Beaver Dam Post 146 American Legion pitchers Eric Baldwin and Ben Collins combined to pitch a perfect game over Central American Legion opponent Hustisford. Baldwin pitched four perfect innings in a 10-0 shutout, and Collins pitched the final two innings. Baldwin struck out nine Husty batters. Post 146 tallied seven runs off of nine hits in the first inning.

2017

The Waupun prep baseball team defeated Jefferson 2-1 and then later crushed Mayville 14-3 in a Division 2 sectional tournament to advance to the state tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton. It was the Warriors’ first trip to the state tournament in four years. The Warriors tacked on seven runs in the first inning against the Cardinals in the sectional championship and led 11-3 after five innings. Caden Bronkhorst pitched 5 1/3 innings against the Cardinals, striking out five while giving up three runs off of eight hits. Brenden Bille got the win over Jefferson, going 6 2/3 innings while only allowing one earned run off of four hits and a walk. Bille struck out seven batters.

2015