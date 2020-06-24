TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kaul's hit gave Beaver Dam Legion victory in 2015

2000

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 improved to 3-0 at the Jim Tish Extra Inning Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota with a 2-1 victory over Pierre (SD). David Longseth pitched a one-hit complete game with nine strikeouts and two walks while giving up one earned run. It was the only hit Longseth gave up in the last 14 innings. Eric Baldwin, who pitched a complete game with five strikeouts in a win over Yankton, South Dakota the day prior, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a double at the plate. Beaver Dam outhit Pierre 7-1.

1999

The Waupun American Legion Post 210 committed two errors, which gave Beaver Dam Post 146 all the advantage it needed in a 3-0 victory. Beaver Dam pitcher Brian Hartl and Waupun pitcher Curt DeHaan both gave up three hits, but it was the two errors committed by Waupun that was the deal breaker. The first error happened in the first inning, which led to two Post 146 runs. The other error led to an RBI single by BJ Zieske in the third inning. Hartl struck out eight and walked five. DeHaan struck out two, and walked one, but only one of the three runs given up was earned.

1998