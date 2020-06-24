TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kaul's hit gave Beaver Dam Legion victory in 2015

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2015, Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146’s Ryan Kaul’s single to right center, on the first pitch he saw, allowed Nick Klavokoske to trot safely home for a walk-off 3-2 victory over Hartford Post 19. Kaul led Post 146 by going 3-for-4 at the plate, and Klavokoske went 2-for-2 with a double. Post 146 pitcher Mike Heiling pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and two walks while giving up three runs (two earned) off of five hits. Beaver Dam outhit Post 19 9-5.
2019
The NBA held its awards night in Santa Monica, California and among the winners was Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who named the league’s MVP. Antetokounmpo was the first Milwaukee Bucks player to win the MVP award since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won the award in 1974. Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was also named the NBA Coach of the Year and Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst was named the league’s Basketball Executive of the Year.
2001
The Milwaukee Brewers got their first ever three-game sweep at Wrigley Field with a 6-3 victory over the Cubs. Rookie Ben Sheets improved to 9-4 on the season by holding the Cubs to three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jeromy Burnitz, Jose Hernandez and Tyler Houston all homered for Milwaukee. Chicago entered the three-game series riding a 13-game home winning streak, but was held to 18 hits in the three games.
2000
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 improved to 3-0 at the Jim Tish Extra Inning Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota with a 2-1 victory over Pierre (SD). David Longseth pitched a one-hit complete game with nine strikeouts and two walks while giving up one earned run. It was the only hit Longseth gave up in the last 14 innings. Eric Baldwin, who pitched a complete game with five strikeouts in a win over Yankton, South Dakota the day prior, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a double at the plate. Beaver Dam outhit Pierre 7-1.
1999
The Waupun American Legion Post 210 committed two errors, which gave Beaver Dam Post 146 all the advantage it needed in a 3-0 victory. Beaver Dam pitcher Brian Hartl and Waupun pitcher Curt DeHaan both gave up three hits, but it was the two errors committed by Waupun that was the deal breaker. The first error happened in the first inning, which led to two Post 146 runs. The other error led to an RBI single by BJ Zieske in the third inning. Hartl struck out eight and walked five. DeHaan struck out two, and walked one, but only one of the three runs given up was earned.
1998
Lomira/Theresa committed two errors in the first inning, allowing Beaver Dam American Legion Baseball Post 146 to gain a 4-0 advantage, en route to a 6-4 victory. Post 146 pitcher Nick Keel pitched a four-hit complete game with nine strikeouts. … The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Michigan’s Robert Traylor in a draft-night trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Traylor, who was taken with the No. 6 overall pick by the Mavericks, was shipped to the Bucks for Dirk Nowitzki and Pat Garrity in a trade that was agreed to before the draft began. Milwaukee drafted Nowitzki with the No. 9 overall pick, and Garrity with the 19th choice. Milwaukee Bucks general manager Bob Weinhauer said he agreed to the trade because he didn’t think they could get an impact player with the No. 9 pick. After Nowitzki was taken ninth, the Boston Celtics took Paul Pierce with the 10th pick.
1983
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Don Sutton struck out eight batters, reaching the 3,000 career strikeout milestone in a 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians at Milwaukee County Stadium. Sutton held the Indians hitless through six innings and finished with a three-hitter. He became the eighth pitcher in major league history to strike out 3,000 batters in a career. Cecil Cooper drove in three runs and hit his 12th homer of the season. The game was also Gorman Thomas’ first back in Milwaukee after he was traded to Cleveland on June 6.
