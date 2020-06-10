TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Keel, Sirota, Sharkey send Beaver Dam softball team to state tourney in 1998; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1998, Bridget Keel fired a three-hitter with a walk and two strikeouts to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a 1-0 win over Germantown in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, sending the Golden Beavers on to state for the first time since 1993. Kasey Sharkey drove in Stacey Sirota with an RBI single in the sixth inning for the winning run. Sirota reached on a bunt single then stole second to get in scoring position. Keel pitched the final two innings of a 10-0 win over Waukesha North in the semifinals earlier in the day, having come into the game with a 9-0 lead merely as a way to get a head start on warming up for the championship game since she was notorious for slow starts to games.