TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Keel, Sirota, Sharkey send Beaver Dam softball team to state tourney in 1998; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1998, Bridget Keel fired a three-hitter with a walk and two strikeouts to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a 1-0 win over Germantown in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, sending the Golden Beavers on to state for the first time since 1993. Kasey Sharkey drove in Stacey Sirota with an RBI single in the sixth inning for the winning run. Sirota reached on a bunt single then stole second to get in scoring position. Keel pitched the final two innings of a 10-0 win over Waukesha North in the semifinals earlier in the day, having come into the game with a 9-0 lead merely as a way to get a head start on warming up for the championship game since she was notorious for slow starts to games.
2004
The Beaver Dam softball team’s scheduled WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal game against Verona at Goodman Diamond in Madison was washed out by rain. The two teams played the next day at Waunakee High School in order to get the tournament schedule back on track, and Verona won, 2-0.
1997
Defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Appleton East defeated Beaver Dam 13-3 in the state quarterfinals at Wausau’s Athletic Park. Aaron Gruenewald’s solo homer to right center field gave Beaver Dam a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning but East erupted for nine runs in the top of the third to all but seal the Golden Beavers’ fate. ... Kevin Brown threw a no-hitter and was only an eight-inning hit batter away from a perfect game in the Florida Marlins’ 9-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.
1996
In their first year in Denver after relocating from Quebec, where they were the Nordiques, the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup by finishing off a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 1-0, triple overtime victory.
1995
Sportscaster Lindsey Nelson, who called 26 Cotton Bowls, five Sugar Bowls and four Rose Bowls, died of complications from Parkinson’s disease and pneumonia at the age of 76. He was famous for his colorful jackets and his Tennesee drawl.
1993
Bob Wickman, a native of Abrams a little bit north of Green Bay, pitched 6⅓ innings of scoreless ball, scattering seven hits while walking three and striking out two in a 3-1 win for the New York Yankees over Wickman’s home state Milwaukee Brewers at County Stadium in Milwaukee. The victory improved his record on the year to 7-0 and extended his winning streak to 10 games. The 7-0 start to the year was the best by a Yankee since Tommy John also started 7-0 in 1980. Wickman also improved his record to 13-1 since joining the major leagues, the best career start by a Yankee since Hall of Famer Whitey Ford started out 16-1 in the early 1950s.
1981
The Horicon baseball team, making its only appearance at the state tournament in program history, suffered a 9-1 loss to Viroqua in opening round action of the Class B division to finish the year 14-3. Members of the team were Ray Brantmeier, Mike Gehrke, Tom Hagen, Mark Giese, Craig Bunkoske, Mike Firehammer, Randy Arndt, Todd Spittel, Bob Klatt, Gary Culver and coach Richard Tennie.
1972
The Atlanta Braves’ Hank Aaron hit a grand slam in a 15-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, moving him closer to second on the all-time career homers list. It was his 649th round tripper and he would pass Willie Mays for second with No. 661 on Aug. 6.
1952
The Chicago White Sox Sam Mele recorded six RBIs in the fourth inning of a 15-4 over the Philadelphia A’s. He was the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to have that many RBIs in one inning.
1944
Relief pitcher Joe Nuxhall, at age 15 years and 316 days old, debuted for the Cincinnati Reds, becoming the youngest player in major league history to do so. He went on to become a two-time All-Star and then a broadcaster for the Reds from 1967-2004 prior to his death in 2007.
