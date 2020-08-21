TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Klavekoske carries Beaver Dam football to Week 1 win in 2015; Beaver Dam's Zamzow stars at legion all-star game in 1994

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

On this date in 1994, Beaver Dam’s Shawn Zamzow led off the ninth inning with a double and eventually scored on a two-run go-ahead single by Watertown’s Nate Earhart as their South team defeated the North 5-4 at County Stadium in Milwaukee in the 23rd Annual Wisconsin American Legion State All-Star Game. ... And on this date in 2015, Linebacker Nick Klavekoske returned a fumble recovery 69 yards for a touchdown a little less than 4 minutes into the game then later had two sacks on Milwaukee Lutheran’s final offensive series to help seal a 19-18 victory for the Beaver Dam football team in the season opener. Other area Week 1 winners were Columbus (23-6 over Ripon in a game where the Cardinals got their first points via safety and their next 14 via a pair of Tanner Perry-to-Noah Coughlin TD strikes) and Randolph (29-20 over North Fond du Lac in a game where Mitch Miller’s 15-yard TD run with a little more than 2 minutes remaining gave the Rockets the lead).