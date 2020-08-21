TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Klavekoske carries Beaver Dam football to Week 1 win in 2015; Beaver Dam's Zamzow stars at legion all-star game in 1994

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
On this date in 1994, Beaver Dam’s Shawn Zamzow led off the ninth inning with a double and eventually scored on a two-run go-ahead single by Watertown’s Nate Earhart as their South team defeated the North 5-4 at County Stadium in Milwaukee in the 23rd Annual Wisconsin American Legion State All-Star Game. ... And on this date in 2015, Linebacker Nick Klavekoske returned a fumble recovery 69 yards for a touchdown a little less than 4 minutes into the game then later had two sacks on Milwaukee Lutheran’s final offensive series to help seal a 19-18 victory for the Beaver Dam football team in the season opener. Other area Week 1 winners were Columbus (23-6 over Ripon in a game where the Cardinals got their first points via safety and their next 14 via a pair of Tanner Perry-to-Noah Coughlin TD strikes) and Randolph (29-20 over North Fond du Lac in a game where Mitch Miller’s 15-yard TD run with a little more than 2 minutes remaining gave the Rockets the lead).
2000
The University of Wisconsin football team came in ranked fourth in the Associated Press Preseason Top-25 Poll. The Badgers turned out to be paper lions, however, losing three straight games after starting out 3-0. They regrouped and ended up defeating UCLA 21-20 in the Sun Bowl to end the year 9-4 and ranked 23rd in the final AP poll.
1999
Beaver Dam freshman Natalie Steil lost in the championship match at No. 3 singles to lead the way for the Golden Beavers girls tennis team at the invite it played host to. She was 2-1 on the day, capping off a week that saw her win five times against only the one loss.
1998
The Green Bay Packers traded kicker Brett Conway, a third-round draft pick out of Penn State in 1997, to the Jets, ending Conway’s time in Green Bay rather unceremoniously. He missed the 1997 season because of a torn thigh muscle, paving the way for fellow rookie Ryan Longwell, who went undrafted, was signed by the 49ers, was then released by the 49ers before catching on with the Packers, to secure the job for what ended up being a nearly decade-long tenure from 1997-2005. Conway struggled in training camp both years with the Packers while Longwell is second all-time in scoring in Packers history, trailing only current kicker Mason Crosby.
1987
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Paul Molitor hit a double to lead off the fourth inning — his only hit of the game — to extend his hitting streak to 36 games in a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals at County Stadium in Milwaukee. It was the longest hitting streak in the majors since Pete Rose hit in 44 straight games in 1978 and would end at 39 games, the seventh-longest in MLB history.
1982
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Rollie Fingers added to his resume as MLB’s all-time career saves leader by notching No. 300 in an 8-5 win over the Seattle Mariners at the Kingdome in Seattle.
1931
The New York Yankees’ Babe Ruth hit his 600th career homer in an 11-7 win over the St. Louis Browns at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis.
