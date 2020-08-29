TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kulka leads Beaver Dam girls golf team to record-setting day

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this day in 2016, Beaver Dam’s Ashley Kulka broke a Little Ten Conference record with a 36 at the conference meet No. 2 held at Lac LaBelle Country Club in Oconomowoc. The record was previously held by Watertown’s Julie Walsh, set with a 37 in 1994. Kulka also helped the Golden Beavers shoot a 173, which was also a course record that beat the 2015 Hartford score by one stroke. The 173 was also a school record that beat the previous score of 174. Beaver Dam’s Kendra Swanson finished with a 40, Marisa Boehler had a 48 and Alyssa Heim finished with a personal-best 49. “What an effort to have four girls put up those kind of scores in,” Beaver Dam coach Bob McIntyre said.
2019
The Horicon/Hustisford prep football team had its way with Mayville, winning 27-7 in a non-conference game at Ray Dunn Field in Mayville. The Cardinals answered a 73-yard scamper for a touchdown in the first three minutes of the game with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Schlender to Luke Fehring to even it up at 7-7. After that, it was all MarshFalcons. Quarterback Dylan Schmitt had a 15 yard touchdown pass to Daniel Janszewski 5 seconds into the second quarter, and running back Damien Voigt had short touchdown runs in the third and fourth quarters. Schmitt passed for 114 yards and ran for 131. Voigt had 61 yards on the ground. Schlender rushed for 47 yards and threw for almost 100 yards. Zach Kehl led H/H with 64 receiving yards.
2017
The Columbus prep girls volleyball team rallied from down two sets to beat Randolph 19-25, 15-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-12. “I think the biggest difference in the last couple of years is the girls knowing that they’re good,” Columbus coach Stephanie Judes said after the game. “They have that mentality because they are good.” Randolph used the momentum from a big first-set victory to quickly get out on top 13-2 in the second set, and ultimately won by 10 for a 2-0 lead. However, Randolph setter Madelyn Kohn suffered a knee injury late in the second set, and the Cardinals took advantage by winning the next three sets. Columbus’ Ashley Henry led with 17 kills and Lauren Kirchberg had 21 digs for the Cardinals. Emma Dugan had 20 assists and 10 digs to go along with a couple of aces.
2015
The Beaver Dam prep boys cross country team finished the Jamie Block Challenge — a relay-scored race that added the times of the top five runners of each school to determine the team winner — in fourth place with a combined time of 1 hour, 26 minutes, 36 seconds. Beaver Dam’s Sam Uhrich was his team’s top runner at 16:36 and teammate Isaiah Rabata finished 4 seconds later. The other top runners for the boys were Gino Montoya (17:34), Connor Kelm (17:52) and Cade Ferron (17:34). Other scores included Nathan Simon (18:39) and Marcus Freeby (20:09).
2014
The Waupun prep football team found itself down 14 points twice in a non-conference game against Milwaukee Lutheran, but still found a way to squeak past the Red Knights 37-34. Waupun’s Adrian Harmsen rushed for 36-yard and a 7-yard touchdowns in the first half and Waupun’s Brandon Morrissey added a 34-yard rushing touchdown in the second half as well. Harmsen tied the game at 28 for the Warriors with 4:18 left in the fourth quarter with a 25-yard touchdown reception from Morrissey, and a Drew Behling extra point gave the Warriors the lead. Red Knight quarterback Sam Ruch found Nick Winter for a 27-yard touchdown pass with 1:23 left for a 34-29 lead, but with 34 seconds left, Morrissey found Reid Zietlow for a 37-yard touchdown pass and Harmsen was successful for a two-point conversion to give Waupun a 37-34 lead. Harmsen finished with 137 rushing yards and Morrissey threw for 141 yards. Zietlow led the Warriors with 67 receiving yards.
2003
Beaver Dam dominated Fort Atkinson 23-6 in a non-conference home game to begin the 2003 regular season. The Golden Beavers trailed 6-0 after one quarter but after holding the Blackhawks scoreless in the second quarter, Beaver Dam responded with 10 points for a 10-6 halftime lead. Beaver Dam running back Billy Rentmeester finished with 159 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground in the second half to give Beaver Dam a 23-6 lead.
1997
The Dodgeland prep football team trailed by 5 points heading into the fourth quarter, but quarterback Josh Amster found running back Mike Wreath for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 7:02 left in the game to lift his team to a 15-7 victory over Randolph. Wreath also had a 6-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds left in the second quarter. Randolph running back Robert Quintana had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 6-yarder in the third to give the Rockets a 12-7 lead. Wreath led the Trojans with 61 yards while Quintana led the Rockets with 66. Amster passed for 110 yards and found Wreath for 59 of those yards on six receptions.
