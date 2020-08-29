TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Kulka leads Beaver Dam girls golf team to record-setting day

2017

The Columbus prep girls volleyball team rallied from down two sets to beat Randolph 19-25, 15-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-12. “I think the biggest difference in the last couple of years is the girls knowing that they’re good,” Columbus coach Stephanie Judes said after the game. “They have that mentality because they are good.” Randolph used the momentum from a big first-set victory to quickly get out on top 13-2 in the second set, and ultimately won by 10 for a 2-0 lead. However, Randolph setter Madelyn Kohn suffered a knee injury late in the second set, and the Cardinals took advantage by winning the next three sets. Columbus’ Ashley Henry led with 17 kills and Lauren Kirchberg had 21 digs for the Cardinals. Emma Dugan had 20 assists and 10 digs to go along with a couple of aces.