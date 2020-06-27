TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Livingston leads Beaver Dam Post 146 past Waupun in 201

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2016, pitcher Luke Livingston helped Beaver Dam Post 146 beat Waupun Post 210, 6-1, in Legion Baseball action. Livingston pitched six innings with seven strikeouts and three walks while giving up one earned run off of three hits. Nick Klavekoske relieved Livingston in the sixth and struck out a pair. Both Klavekoske and Ryan Kaul went 2-for-3. Post 210 pitcher Brenden Bille pitched five innings with three strikeouts while giving up three earned runs off of six hits.

2019

Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 hung on to beat Watertown, 11-9. Brandon LeBeau hit a two-run single to right field with two outs in the fifth inning to start a five-run inning for Post 146. LeBeau’s hit cut the deficit to 6-5 before Max Klawitter, who was on third base, tied the game up when he scored on a passed ball at home plate. Later in the inning Ian Wendt-Utrie hit a two-run double to left to give Beaver Dam an 8-6 lead, and Post 146 never lost the lead thereafter. Beaver Dam’s Broden Boschert went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Klawitter pitched three innings with one strikeout and four walks while giving up one earned run off of four hits. LeBeau pitched four innings with two punchouts and two walks while giving up two earned runs off of eight hits. Watertown outhit Beaver Dam 12-6, but committed four errors to Beaver Dam’s three.