TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Livingston leads Beaver Dam Post 146 past Waupun in 201

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2016, pitcher Luke Livingston helped Beaver Dam Post 146 beat Waupun Post 210, 6-1, in Legion Baseball action. Livingston pitched six innings with seven strikeouts and three walks while giving up one earned run off of three hits. Nick Klavekoske relieved Livingston in the sixth and struck out a pair. Both Klavekoske and Ryan Kaul went 2-for-3. Post 210 pitcher Brenden Bille pitched five innings with three strikeouts while giving up three earned runs off of six hits.
2019
Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 hung on to beat Watertown, 11-9. Brandon LeBeau hit a two-run single to right field with two outs in the fifth inning to start a five-run inning for Post 146. LeBeau’s hit cut the deficit to 6-5 before Max Klawitter, who was on third base, tied the game up when he scored on a passed ball at home plate. Later in the inning Ian Wendt-Utrie hit a two-run double to left to give Beaver Dam an 8-6 lead, and Post 146 never lost the lead thereafter. Beaver Dam’s Broden Boschert went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Klawitter pitched three innings with one strikeout and four walks while giving up one earned run off of four hits. LeBeau pitched four innings with two punchouts and two walks while giving up two earned runs off of eight hits. Watertown outhit Beaver Dam 12-6, but committed four errors to Beaver Dam’s three.
2017
Five innings was all it took for the Waupun American Legion Post 210 baseball team to crush Mayville, 14-3. It was the seventh win of the season for Post 210, which was coming off a WIAA state tournament appearance just a couple weeks prior. Post 210 was able to bat in five runs to lead off the game when Mayville committed two of its four errors. Post 210 pitcher Reece Homan struck out seven and allowed just two earned runs on four hits and a walk over three innings. Waupun Post 210 added five more runs in the fourth inning to take a 14-2 lead. Waupun’s Drew Behling went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while both Caden Bronkhorst and Collin Whittun had doubles as well.
2003
Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 defeated Ripon, 5-2, in an East Central American Legion baseball home game to improve to 11-1 overall on the season. Post 146 pitcher Derrick Minnig pitched 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and four walks. He gave up two earned runs off of five hits. Beaver Dam’s Mike Ackley went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate.
2002
Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 routed Ripon, 10-0, in five innings. Post 146 led off the first with four runs when, with the bases loaded, Ben Strieff hit a bases clearing triple and eventually scored when the throw to third got by the fielder. Beaver Dam scored another run in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Beaver Dam’s Joe Kuhn, Brock Wuesthoff and Dusty Otto combined for six hits and three RBIs. Post 146’s Brandon Lee went the distance, fanning nine while giving up just two hits and a walk in the shutout win.
2000
Ben Collins struck out three batters as he led Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 to a 4-0 victory over Berlin. Collins gave up just three hits in his gem, helping Beaver Dam improve to 15-1 on the season and 7-1 in the ECAL. Pat Garland went 2-for-4 with an RBI and helped kept the shutout alive when he made a diving catch and doubled up the Berlin runner at second with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Aaron Rehberg went 2-for-3 with an EBI and scored one run.
1997
The WIAA proceeded with plans to move the high school state baseball tournament to Grand Chute after 25 years in Wausau. The WIAA rejected Waupun’s five-year bid. The tournament would be played at Fox Cities Stadium.
1988
Mike Tyson knocks out Michael Spink in 91 seconds, in Atlantic City, to become the lineal boxing champion.
1986
San Francisco Giants’ Robby Thompson is caught stealing four times in one game, setting record in MLB.
1956
The Cleveland Indians rally from down 9-1 to come back to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 12-11 in 11 innings.
1939
The Brooklyn Dodgers and Boston Bees completed 23 innings where both teams were tied at 2. The game was called after 5 hours, 15 minutes because of darkness.
1890
Canadian George Dixon becomes first black world boxing champion after defeating English bantamweight champ Edwin Wallace in 18 rounds, in London, England.
