TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Longseth throws 5-hit shutout to help Beaver Dam beat Onalaska in 2001 state tourney

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2001, Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 pitcher David Longseth threw a 5-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over Onalaska to begin the Class AA American Legion State Tournament in Baraboo. Post 146’s Mike Marx had a two-run double in the first inning, which was enough for the victory. Longseth struck out four, walked three and hit another.
2018
Eric Thames hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers at 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park. Colorado closer Wade Davis struck out Mike Moustakas to the start the ninth before allowing a pair of one-out walks. After Jonathan Schoop popped out, Thames hit a 1-1 pitch deep into the right-field bleachers to end it. Milwaukee remained one game back of the Chicago Cubs at 64-49 with the victory.
2012
Michael Phelps wins the 100-meter butterfly in London for a career record 17th Olympic gold medal. … American Missy Franklin’s time of 2 minutes, 4.06 seconds wins the 200-meter backstroke gold medal at the London Olympics and sets a new world record.
2008
Just a few hours before storms forced fans to leave Lambeau Field during the team’s annual Family Night Scrimmage, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that he would reinstate previously-retired quarterback Brett Favre to the Packers 80-man roster. The move came as a surprise to Aaron Rodgers, who has been working in training camp as the team’s No. 1 quarterback. Favre, who watched the scrimmage from a private box, was scheduled to meet with head coach Mike McCarthy the following day. The Packers previously had offered Favre $20 million to stay retired, but the quarterback turned down the offer.
2006
Barry Bonds’ 715th home run ball, which moved him past Babe Ruth for second all-time, sells for $220,100 at auction.
2004
St. Louis first baseman Albert Pujols records a home run in Cardinals 10-6 victory over Montreal, and becomes first player in MLB history to hit 30 homers in his first four seasons.
1998
Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 defeated Schofield 7-0 to stay alive in the Class AA American Legion state tournament in Delavan. Brian Hartl tossed a two-hitter to lead the way. He struck out three and walked seven. Beaver Dam tallied three runs in both the third and the fifth innings to take a 7-0 lead. Beaver Dam’s Chris Kuenzi had four RBIs while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Kuenzi had a three-run home run in the third inning. Beaver Dam’s Ryan Gibbs went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run in the fifth, and had three RBIs.
1990
New York Yankees rookie Kevin Maas hits his 10th home run in just 72 at bats. It’s a major league record for the fewest at bats needed to reach 10 homers.
1989
Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson steals his 50th base of the season. He the sets AL mark with 50 stolen bases in nine of his 11 seasons.
1987
Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Niekro is caught with a nail file in his pocket during an 11-3 victory over the Angels. He was ejected and suspended for 10 games. … Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris ties an AL record with five wild pitches in a 4-2, 10-inning loss to Kansas City Royals.
1982
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Robin Yount is named the American League Player of the Month for the month of July. Yount, who started in the All-Star game earlier in the month, batted .414 in July. He had eight home runs, drove in 23 runs and had a .748 slugging percentage. Yount would go on to win the first of his two AL MVP awards at season’s end.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!