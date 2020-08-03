TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Longseth throws 5-hit shutout to help Beaver Dam beat Onalaska in 2001 state tourney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2001, Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 pitcher David Longseth threw a 5-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over Onalaska to begin the Class AA American Legion State Tournament in Baraboo. Post 146’s Mike Marx had a two-run double in the first inning, which was enough for the victory. Longseth struck out four, walked three and hit another.

2018

Eric Thames hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers at 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park. Colorado closer Wade Davis struck out Mike Moustakas to the start the ninth before allowing a pair of one-out walks. After Jonathan Schoop popped out, Thames hit a 1-1 pitch deep into the right-field bleachers to end it. Milwaukee remained one game back of the Chicago Cubs at 64-49 with the victory.

2012

Michael Phelps wins the 100-meter butterfly in London for a career record 17th Olympic gold medal. … American Missy Franklin’s time of 2 minutes, 4.06 seconds wins the 200-meter backstroke gold medal at the London Olympics and sets a new world record.

2008