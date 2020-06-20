TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Luke Livingston fans 9 to lead BD post 146 past Stoughton in 2017

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2017, Luke Livingston struck out nine and only allowed one hit in four innings and both Austin Franke and Payton Gorr smacked two hits apiece to help the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball team clobber Stoughton Post 59, 15-0. Beaver Dam outhit Stoughton 11-2 as Post 146 scored three in the first and fourth innings. They tacked one more run in the fifth before tallying eight in the top of the seventh.

2014

Beaver Dam’s Kylie Riteris drained four 3-pointers after halftime to lead the North team past the South team 78-71 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-Star Game at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. … Jean Segura hit two home runs and Ryan Braun had three hits in his 1,000th career game to help the Milwaukee Brewers fend off the Colorado Rockies, 13-10, at Coors Field in Denver.

2004

Ken Griffey Jr. hit a 2-2 fastball from Matt Morris for a home run in right field to help the Cincinnati Reds defeat the St. Louis Cardinals. It was Griffey’s 19th of the season and he became just the 20th player in MLB history to reach 500 home runs. He hit the career milestone while his father, Ken Griffey Sr., was in the in the stands.

2003