TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Luke Livingston fans 9 to lead BD post 146 past Stoughton in 2017

On this date in 2017, Luke Livingston struck out nine and only allowed one hit in four innings and both Austin Franke and Payton Gorr smacked two hits apiece to help the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball team clobber Stoughton Post 59, 15-0. Beaver Dam outhit Stoughton 11-2 as Post 146 scored three in the first and fourth innings. They tacked one more run in the fifth before tallying eight in the top of the seventh.
2014
Beaver Dam’s Kylie Riteris drained four 3-pointers after halftime to lead the North team past the South team 78-71 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-Star Game at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. … Jean Segura hit two home runs and Ryan Braun had three hits in his 1,000th career game to help the Milwaukee Brewers fend off the Colorado Rockies, 13-10, at Coors Field in Denver.
2004
Ken Griffey Jr. hit a 2-2 fastball from Matt Morris for a home run in right field to help the Cincinnati Reds defeat the St. Louis Cardinals. It was Griffey’s 19th of the season and he became just the 20th player in MLB history to reach 500 home runs. He hit the career milestone while his father, Ken Griffey Sr., was in the in the stands.
2003
The Waupun American Legion Post 210 baseball team defeated the Lomira/Theresa co-op 2-0. The win moved Post 210 to 2-0 on the season in the East Conference American Legion and 3-3 overall. Waupun pitcher Eric Smedema pitched seven innings with four strikeouts while he gave up no runs off of two hits and one walk. … Milwaukee’s Royce Clayton scored on a wild pitch by Minnesota reliever Juan Rincon with one out in the 10th inning, to help the Brewers beat the Twins 3-2.
2001
Barry Bonds broke two records with his 38th home run of the season to help the San Francisco Giants defeat the San Diego Padres 8-6. His two-run shot in the eighth inning broke a three-way tie with Reggie Jackson (1969) and Mark McGwire (1998) for the most home runs before the All-Star break. The home run happened in his team’s 71st game of the season, which broke Babe Ruth’s record he set in 1928 when he set the record in 88 games.
2000
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball team scored seven runs in the third inning, which helped dismantle Mayville 13-0. Ben Collins pitched two innings for Beaver Dam and struck out three batters and gave up just one hit. Beaver Dam outhit Mayville 12-1. Beaver Dam’s biggest inning was the third, where Post 146 tacked on seven runs.
1995
The top four batters for Hustisford combined to reach base 12 of 16 times, stole seven bases and scored all seven runs in a 7-3 victory over Beaver Dam Post 146, in an East Central American Legion Baseball game. Hustisford’s Ian Castillo went 2-for-4 with a couple of RBIs.
1991
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 team scored four runs in both the first and sixth innings to beat Hartford 8-0. The victory lifted Beaver Dam to 5-3 on the season. Beaver Dam outhit Hartford 7-5 and was led by Craig Priewe, who went 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and a pair of RBIs. Derek Gittus pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts and walked three batters.
1950
Joe DiMaggio records 2,000th career hit to help the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Indians 8-2.
1940
Joe Louis knocks out Arturo Godoy for the heavyweight boxing title.
1936
United State’s Jesse Owens sets the 100 meter record at 10.2 seconds.
1910
Scotland’s Alex Smith won an 18-hole playoff against his brother Macdonald Smith to win his second U.S. Open at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.
