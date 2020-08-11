TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Major League Baseball takes a bow before going on strike in 1994, Packers founded in 1919. etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On this date in 1994, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-5 at Tiger Stadium in Detroit on the last day games were played in the 1994 season before players went on strike the next day. Jody Reed was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Kevin Seitzer was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to lead Milwaukee to the victory. There was no World Series in 1994 for the first time since 1904.

2015

Milwaukee Brewers general manager Doug Melvin, who started his tenure in 2003 and led the Brewers to the playoffs in 2008 for the first time since 1982, announced he was stepping down after the season to take a new role in the front office. He also led Milwaukee to the division championship in 2011, its first since 1982, and the NLCS that season, which it lost in six games to division rival St. Louis.

1993

Trailing 8-0 against Menasha at the Wisconsin Class AA state tournament, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team rallied for seven runs, all with two outs, in the third inning to get back in the game. The rally was aided by a trio of errors by Menasha. Bobby Lang’s two-run single was the big hit in the frame. Beaver Dam, however, would end up losing 12-7 to bow out of the double-elimination tournament. Post 146, the defending state champion, finished in third place.