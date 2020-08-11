TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Major League Baseball takes a bow before going on strike in 1994, Packers founded in 1919. etc.

On this date in 1994, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-5 at Tiger Stadium in Detroit on the last day games were played in the 1994 season before players went on strike the next day. Jody Reed was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Kevin Seitzer was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs to lead Milwaukee to the victory. There was no World Series in 1994 for the first time since 1904.
2015
Milwaukee Brewers general manager Doug Melvin, who started his tenure in 2003 and led the Brewers to the playoffs in 2008 for the first time since 1982, announced he was stepping down after the season to take a new role in the front office. He also led Milwaukee to the division championship in 2011, its first since 1982, and the NLCS that season, which it lost in six games to division rival St. Louis.
1993
Trailing 8-0 against Menasha at the Wisconsin Class AA state tournament, the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team rallied for seven runs, all with two outs, in the third inning to get back in the game. The rally was aided by a trio of errors by Menasha. Bobby Lang’s two-run single was the big hit in the frame. Beaver Dam, however, would end up losing 12-7 to bow out of the double-elimination tournament. Post 146, the defending state champion, finished in third place.
1991
John Daly, a rookie on the PGA Tour playing in his first major tournament as a professional, won the PGA Championship at Crooked Stick in Caramel, Ind., three strokes ahead of runner-up Bruce Lietzke.
1987
Paul Molitor had three hits, including a single to lead off the bottom of the first inning, extending his hitting streak to 26 games in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 7-1 loss to the Texas Rangers at County Stadium in Milwaukee. The streak was the longest of the season, beating Wade Boggs, who had a 25-game hitting streak earlier in the season. The streak would eventually reach 39 games, the seventh-longest of baseball history.
1951
The New York Giants lost to fall 13½ games behind the Brooklyn Dodgers for first place in the National League. The Giants would rally to force a tie and a best-of-three playoff series for the pennant, which they would win on Bobby Thomson’s walkoff homer off of the Dodgers’ Ralph Bracca in game three of the series which became known as “The shot heard ‘round the world.” The Giants lost in six games to the cross-town rival Yankees in the World Series.
1919
The Green Bay Packers were founded by George Calhoun and Curly Lambeau. The team was named after sponsor Indian Packing Company.
