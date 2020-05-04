TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mantei's big day at plate keeps Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball team perfect in 1996; etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On its way to qualifying for the Division 2 state tournament later in the 1996 season (it remains the co-op’s only state berth while Hustisford advanced twice in the 1970s and Dodgeland never made it), the Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball team improved to 13-0 with a doubleheader sweep of Waterloo, winning 9-3 and 6-5. Scott Mantei homered and was 7-for-8 on the day to lead the way at the plate.

2018

Nate Brown was 2-for-2 with three RBIs in a 10-2 game one win and Keegan Hartgerink and Jarrett Buchholz both went 4-for-4 in a 15-5 game two win as the Waupun baseball team swept a doubleheader against Ripon. The Warriors, coming off a Division 2 state runner-up finish in 2017, would go on to win the program’s first state title 2007.

2004

Katie Lauff tossed a pair of one-hitters to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Oconomowoc, winning 6-0 and 1-0. She walked only one in 14 innings while striking out 31. A two-out double in game one spoiled her no-hit bid and in game two she drove in the only run of the contest to make a winner out of herself.

2002