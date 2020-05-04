TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mantei's big day at plate keeps Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball team perfect in 1996; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On its way to qualifying for the Division 2 state tournament later in the 1996 season (it remains the co-op’s only state berth while Hustisford advanced twice in the 1970s and Dodgeland never made it), the Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball team improved to 13-0 with a doubleheader sweep of Waterloo, winning 9-3 and 6-5. Scott Mantei homered and was 7-for-8 on the day to lead the way at the plate.
2018
Nate Brown was 2-for-2 with three RBIs in a 10-2 game one win and Keegan Hartgerink and Jarrett Buchholz both went 4-for-4 in a 15-5 game two win as the Waupun baseball team swept a doubleheader against Ripon. The Warriors, coming off a Division 2 state runner-up finish in 2017, would go on to win the program’s first state title 2007.
2004
Katie Lauff tossed a pair of one-hitters to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Oconomowoc, winning 6-0 and 1-0. She walked only one in 14 innings while striking out 31. A two-out double in game one spoiled her no-hit bid and in game two she drove in the only run of the contest to make a winner out of herself.
2002
The Mayville baseball team overcame eight errors by scoring nine runs in the third inning en route to a 12-9 win over Lomira in game one of a doubleheader, and Dustin Lindert’s fourth-inning grand slame paved the way to a sweep with a 7-6 win in game two. Mayville allowed two runs in the top of the ninth before snuffing out the Lions’ rally.
2000
Nick Ackley’s second-inning grand slam was the highlight of a five-run frame that fueled the Beaver Dam baseball team’s 9-1 win over Watertown. ... Beaver Dam’s Tommy Kerner fired a 2-over-par 36 at Watertown Country Club to finish as medalist during a Little Ten Conference meet.
1999
Jason Komorowski made a diving catch with runners at the corners to start a doube play that ended the bottom of the sixth inning and kept the Beaver Dam baseball team within striking distance down 2-1 against Oconomowoc, then in the top of the seventh he singled to start a sequence that produced the tying run. Later in that frame, he scored the winning run on Eric Baldwin’s one-out squeeze bunt. In the bottom half, Brian Hartl got a strikeout to strand the tying run at third, preserving Beaver Dam’s 3-2 victory.
1998
Winless on the year in 10 tries to that point, the Rio/Fall River baseball team got off the schneid in a big way, mashing 20 hits, including seven doubles, en route to a 20-8 victory over Princeton. Kevin Wopat was 5-for-5 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Rebels.
1996
Christina Rose, Pam Brandt and DeAnn Decker won the 100- and 300-meter hurdle relays in record-setting fashion to pace the Beaver Dam girls track and field team to first place at the Little Ten Conference Relays. The 100 team’s time of 51.44 seconds was a league record as was the 300 time of 2:29.86.
1995
Jacki Ryden pitched both games of a doubleheader against West Bend East, allowing only three hits while striking out 19 to lead the Beaver Dam softball team to a sweep, winning 9-0 in game one and 10-1 in game two.
1994
Cara Youngbeck allowed two walks while striking out six in a no-hitter, leading the Mayville softball team to a 6-0 win over Markesan. The Cardinals would go on to advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history later that spring.
1993
Brian Klueger, Tim Wendorff, Noah Fechhelm and Chad Christian won the 400-meter relay, Mike Brenegan, Andy Mosman, Mike Zuelsdorf and David Schraufnagel won the 3,200-meter relay and Brenegan won the 800 meters to lead the Mayville boys track and field team to first place by 8½ points over runner-up New Holstein among 12 teams at the Ripon Invite. Waupun’s Dave Heebner won the 110-meter high hurdles and 300-meter intermediate hurdles and Chad Elgersma won the triple jump, while Horicon’s Kevin Murphy won the 200-meter dash and Troy Meylink won the pole vault.
1992
Steve Chitko and Kris Hoffman fired matching 7-over-par 41s to lead the way at Watertown Country Club and Brad Burchardt’s 10-over 44 broke a tie with West Bend East and Watertown as the Beaver Dam boys golf team won its third straight Little Ten Conference meet. Dave Weber’s 42 and Ryan Stephenson’s 43 were the Golden Beavers’ other scores. ... Pat Sommer threw a four-hitter but four walks, including two in the fourth that wound up coming around to score the winning runs, were too much to overcome in the Beaver Dam baseball team’s 3-1 loss to rival Watertown.
1980
Chicago White Sox first baseman played catcher in the final inning of an 11-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the first left-handed backstop since Dale Long put on the gear playing for the Chicago Cubs in 1958. Long, a Springfield, Mo., native who turned down an offer from the Green Bay Packers to instead play baseball, caught for the Cubs twice that year — in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 20 and a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 21, both times in a ninth-inning positional switch. He was the first left-handed catcher since the St. Louis Browns’ Jiggs Donahue in 1902.
1974
In the 100th edition of the Run for the Roses, jockey Angel Cordero Jr. rides Cannonade to victory at the Kentucky Derby.
1965
The San Francisco Giants’ Willie Mays hit his 512th career homer, breaking Mel Ott’s National League record of 511. He would finish with 660 and that record stood for a short time as the NL’s best until the Braves’ Hank Aaron passed him 1972. Aaron played his last two seasons (1975-76) with the American League’s Milwaukee Brewers and finished his career with a Major League Baseball-best 755 homers.
1929
Lou Gehrig hit three consecutive homers in his New York Yankees’ 11-9 win over the Detroit Tigers.
1893
Cowboy Bill Pickett invented the rodeo event of bulldogging — grabbing a steer by the horns and wrestling it to the ground.
1869
The Cincinnati Red Stockings (later, the Cincinnati Reds) beat the amateur Great Western Base Ball Club 45-9 in what is recognized as the first professional baseball game.
