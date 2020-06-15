TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Markesan baseball team makes first appearance at state since 1957, falls to Prairie du Chien in 2016 semifinals; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2016, the Markesan baseball team made its first appearance at the state tournament since 1957 but suffered a 2-0 loss to Prairie du Chien in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals, ending the Hornets’ unbeaten season. Kyle Krueger went 2-for-4 while Ryan Walker and Shane Ryan each had hits for the Hornets, who had only four in the game. Krueger went the distance on the hill, allowing eight hits and two walks while striking out five.
2017
The Waupun baseball team suffered an 8-6 loss to West Salem in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals. Drew Behling was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Jak Lenz was 2-for-4 with three runs scored to lead the Warriors at the plate.
2015
The Chicago Blackhawks, one of the NHL’s “Original Six,” beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, giving the Blackhawks their third title in six years and first on home ice since 1938.
2014
Led by 22 points and 10 rebounds from NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, the San Antonio Spurs won Game 5 104-87 over the Miami Heat, ending the Heat’s bid for a three-peat and giving the Spurs their fifth title since 15 years (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007). ... Martin Kaymer won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C., never letting anyone closer than four strokes over the final 48 holes while going wire-to-wire for the championsip.
2004
Ben Wallace had 18 points and 22 rebounds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 100-87 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, ending the Lakers bid for four straight titles and giving the Pistons their first since the 1989-90 season.
2003
Jim Furyk tied the U.S. Open record for lowest 72-hole score with an 8-under-par 272 en route to the title at Olympia Fields Country Club in the suburbs of Chicago. Tim Duncan had 21 points and 16 rebounds and David Robinson had 13 points and 13 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs won Game 6 of the NBA Finals 88-77 over the New Jersey Nets for their second championship in five years.
2002
Hustisford-Juneau’s Brett Pierce slid under the tag of catcher Ben Strieff in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3, walkoff win over the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team. Beaver Dam had tied the game at 3 in the top half of the inning on an RBI double by Ryan Byrnes and an RBI single by Josh Kalscheur.
2001
Rick Fox’s attempted alley-oop pass to Shaquille O’Neal instead inadvertently went through the basket for a 3-pointer, providing the final points for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 108-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It was a fitting exclamation mark on the year for the Lakers, who were nearly perfecty in the playoffs, improving to 15-1 with the victory to claim their second straight NBA title.
2000
Pat Garland and Nick Ackley each swatted solo homers to help the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team improve to 7-0 on the year with a 7-4 road win over Berlin.
1999
Six-time NBA champion coach Phil Jackson agreed in principle to a deal to become the new coach of the Los Angles Lakers. He would guide Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers to three straight NBA titles from his first season to the 2001-02 season.
1997
Ernie Els won the U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, for his second U.S. Open championship in four years. He shot a 1-under par 69 in the final round to finish at 4-under for the tournament. Colin Montgomery missed a par putt on No. 17 by inches and Tom Lehman bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17, both finishing a stroke back at 3-under.
1996
The Horicon softball team suffered a 5-0 loss to Hortonville in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals the Saratoga Softball Complex in Waukesha.
1993
Jamie Moyer, who made his major league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 1986, won his second straight start in his return to the major leagues after being sent to the minors in 1991, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. Moyer would stay in the major leagues until 2010, winning a World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008. He returned to the big leagues in 2012 with the Colorado Rockies and on April 17 at age 49 years, 151 days he pitched seven innings in a 5-3 win over the San Diego Padres to become the older winning pitcher in Major Leauge Baseball history, surpassing Jack Quinn of the Brooklyn Dodgers (age 49 years, 70 days on Sept. 13, 1932). Moyer retired during the 2012 season.
1992
The Boston Red Sox Jeff Reardon slammed the door on the New York Yankees for a 1-0 victory and career save No. 342, passing Rollie Fingers as the all-time career leader.
1991
Paul Scharfenberg reached on an error, stole second and scored on Brad Franke’s triple to give the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team a 2-1 lead over Lomira in the top of the sixth inning and Derek Gittus followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1, the crucial hit as Post 146 would hold on and win 3-2.
1980
Jack Nicklaus set a new U.S. Open scoring record with a 72-hole mark of 8-under-par 272, winning by four strokes at Baltusrol Golf Club in the New York City suburb of Springfield, N.J.
1976
The Houston area was walloped with 7½ inches of rain, forcing the Astros scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at the Astrodome to be rained out because flooding made it impossible for players, workers and fans to get to the stadium.
1928
At age 41, the New York Yankees’ Ty Cobb stole home plate for the 50th and final time in his career in a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Browns.
