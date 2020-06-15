TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Markesan baseball team makes first appearance at state since 1957, falls to Prairie du Chien in 2016 semifinals; etc.

2000

Pat Garland and Nick Ackley each swatted solo homers to help the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team improve to 7-0 on the year with a 7-4 road win over Berlin.

1999

Six-time NBA champion coach Phil Jackson agreed in principle to a deal to become the new coach of the Los Angles Lakers. He would guide Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers to three straight NBA titles from his first season to the 2001-02 season.

1997

Ernie Els won the U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, for his second U.S. Open championship in four years. He shot a 1-under par 69 in the final round to finish at 4-under for the tournament. Colin Montgomery missed a par putt on No. 17 by inches and Tom Lehman bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17, both finishing a stroke back at 3-under.

1996

The Horicon softball team suffered a 5-0 loss to Hortonville in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals the Saratoga Softball Complex in Waukesha.

1993