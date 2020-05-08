TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Matt Berg pitches Beaver Dam baseball team to upset win over Milwaukee Lutheran in 2014; etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2014, Matt Berg fired a one-hitter while walking seven and striking out seven to boost the Beaver Dam baseball team to an upset 3-1 win over Milwaukee Lutheran, ranked fifth in Division 2. It was Beaver Dam’s fourth straight win but the Golden Beavers improved to only 7-7 overall with the victory. Berg was made a winner by Ryan Kaul and Mitchell Streblow, who hit back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth inning to break a 1-all tie. ... Arik Tavs struck out 13 and walked only one, scattering seven hits in the Waupun baseball team’s 6-3 win over Hartford.

2003

Beaver Dam’s Ryan Radig, who this past winter resigned after a successful run as the school’s girls tennis coach, won 6-2, 6-1 over Watertown’s Yue Ting Zhuang in a match at No. 2 singles to help the Beaver Dam boys team win the meet 4-3 to stay on track to win the Little Ten Conference title. ... Shawn Wozniak scored the winning run on an RBI walkoff single by Steve Feller in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Mayville baseball team to an 8-7 victory over Columbus. Wozniak pitched an inning of relief to pick up the win and also was 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs at the plate.

2001