TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Matt Berg pitches Beaver Dam baseball team to upset win over Milwaukee Lutheran in 2014; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2014, Matt Berg fired a one-hitter while walking seven and striking out seven to boost the Beaver Dam baseball team to an upset 3-1 win over Milwaukee Lutheran, ranked fifth in Division 2. It was Beaver Dam’s fourth straight win but the Golden Beavers improved to only 7-7 overall with the victory. Berg was made a winner by Ryan Kaul and Mitchell Streblow, who hit back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth inning to break a 1-all tie. ... Arik Tavs struck out 13 and walked only one, scattering seven hits in the Waupun baseball team’s 6-3 win over Hartford.
2003
Beaver Dam’s Ryan Radig, who this past winter resigned after a successful run as the school’s girls tennis coach, won 6-2, 6-1 over Watertown’s Yue Ting Zhuang in a match at No. 2 singles to help the Beaver Dam boys team win the meet 4-3 to stay on track to win the Little Ten Conference title. ... Shawn Wozniak scored the winning run on an RBI walkoff single by Steve Feller in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Mayville baseball team to an 8-7 victory over Columbus. Wozniak pitched an inning of relief to pick up the win and also was 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs at the plate.
2001
Stephanie Schouten gunned down the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning in game one of a doubleheader against Wisconsin Lutheran for a 9-2 double play to preserve an 8-7 lead, and the Waupun softball team went on to a 9-7 victory before getting the sweep with a 9-4 victory in game two. Emily Stelsel was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the second game to lead the Warriors. Nicki Medema was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in game one.
1998
Michael Jordan was whistled for a rare technical foul after being held scoreless for the first 8 minutes of the second quarter in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference playoffs semifinals series against the Charlotte Hornets then barking at referee Dick Bavetta with 63 seconds to go in the quarter. Jordan responded with 17 points after halftime to finish with 27 in the game, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 103-89 win.
1997
The Beaver Dam softball team eked out a 2-1 win over Watertown in game one of a doubleheader despite getting only one hit, then broke loose for nine hits in game two to complete the sweep with a 7-2 victory. Bridget Keel walked none and struck out 11 while allowing three hits in the opener and Jenny Henning was 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs in the second game of the twinbill.
1990
Kim Priewe set a school record in the 3,200 meters (12 minutes, 39.37 seconds) for the Dodgeland girls track and field team at a triangular against Johnson Creek and Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran.
1984
Future Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett debuted with the Minnesota Twins, singling four times for the first of his 2,304 career hits.
1973
Chicago Cubs coach Ernie Banks, a former all-time great player for the team, became baseball’s first African-American manager when he took over the lineup card in the 11th inning of a road game against the San Diego Padres after Whitey Lockman was ejected. Banks’ decision to pinch hit left-handed hitting Joe Pepitone against lefty pitcher Rich Troedson in the top of the 12th inning paid off as Pepitone, who has made his way into popular culture lore via several references to him in “Seinfeld,” came through with an RBI double that led to a 3-2 victory.
1946
The Boston Red Sox Johnny Pesky, for whom the foul pole in right field at Fenway Park is named — The Pesky Pole — scored a Major League Baseball reord six runs in the Red Sox 14-10 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was Boston’s 13th straight win. Fifteen players have scored six runs in a game, with the feat most recently accomplished by Joe Randa, a 1988 Kettle Moraine High School graduate, playing for the Kansas City Royals in 2004.
1935
The Cincinnati Reds’ Ernie Lombardi doubled in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings of a 15-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
1925
At the 50th Preakness Stakes, jockey Clarence Kummer rode Coventry to victory.
