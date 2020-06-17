TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mayville duo leads South to All-Star hoops win in 1995

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1995, Mayville graduates Colin Gassner and Mike Zuelsdorf scored seven of the South team’s 10 points in overtime to help lead the way to an 88-85 victory over the North in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-Star Game at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse. Gassner had 18 points, including two on a game-winning double-clutch shot with 13 seconds to go in overtime. He also had a steal in regulation to send the game to OT.
2002
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team pounded out eight straight hits during a nine-run second inning that paved the way for a 13-3 win over Mayville. Mike Kuhn’s towering homer capped off the big inning and he also tripled in the contest, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
2001
Stewart Cink missed an 18-inch gimmie putt to fall out of a tie for the lead while Retief Goosen three-putted from 12 feet to fall into a tie for the lead on the 18th hole in the final round of the U.S. Open at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. Mark Brooks also three-putted on No. 18 in an earlier group, and though he was done for only to watch Goosen and Cink choke away chances at the title. Goosen would end up winning the title by two strokes in an 18-hole playoff with Brooks the next day.
1999
Phil Mickelson fired a 3-under-par 70 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C., for a share of the lead following round one of the U.S. Open. Mickelson, notorious for falling agonizingly short at the U.S. Open throughout his career, would end up finishing second to Payne Stewart (1-under) by one stroke (even par) but nine hours later his first child was born — an event he was prepared to leave the course early for in order to be by his wife’s side. Mickelson led by a stroke with three holes remaining but bogeyed No. 16 and watched as Stewart birdied No. 17 to go in front then parred No. 18 to win it. Stewart died in a plane crash a few months later.
1996
Lightning struck at County Stadium in Milwaukee just as Greg Vaughn cracked a two-run homer in the third inning off of Kansas City’s Kevin Appier to give the Brewers a 5-0 lead in their eventual 9-4 victory over the Royals. A rain delay immediately followed and Appier’s night was done. “I’m not talking to any press people after what I went through tonight,” a rattled Appier said after the game.
1994
O.J. Simpson refused to turn himself in on charges that he murdered his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, leading to a slow-speed chase of Simpson and his friend Al Cowlings in Simpson’s white Ford Bronco through Los Angeles.
1992
The Phoenix Suns traded three starters, including Jeff Hornacek, to the Philadelphia 76ers for Charles Barkley in a move that would propel them to the NBA Finals the next summer.
1991
Payne Stewart defeated Scott Simpson by two strokes in an 18-hole playoff to win the U.S. Open at Hazeltine National Golf Club in the Minneapolis suburb of Chaska, Minn.
1990
Hale Irwin sunk a 45-foot putt on No. 18 at Medinah Country Club in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to force a tie with Mike Donald at the 90th U.S. Open. The two were still tied after an 18-hole playoff the next day before Irwin won on the 91st hole in sudden death fashion for his third career U.S. Open. It was the first time the tournament was decided in a sudden death playoff, a format that had been implemented decades earlier following a tie in 1946 that led to a 36-hole playoff after it was still tied after 18 holes.
1962
Jack Nicklaus won the first of his record 18 majors, beating Arnold Palmer by two strokes in an 18-hole playoff at the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in the suburbs of Pittsburgh. It marked the beginning of the rivalry between the two.
1960
The Boston Red Sox Ted Williams hit the 500th of his career 521 homers in a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Indians at Cleveland Stadium.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!