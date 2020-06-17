TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mayville duo leads South to All-Star hoops win in 1995

1999

Phil Mickelson fired a 3-under-par 70 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C., for a share of the lead following round one of the U.S. Open. Mickelson, notorious for falling agonizingly short at the U.S. Open throughout his career, would end up finishing second to Payne Stewart (1-under) by one stroke (even par) but nine hours later his first child was born — an event he was prepared to leave the course early for in order to be by his wife’s side. Mickelson led by a stroke with three holes remaining but bogeyed No. 16 and watched as Stewart birdied No. 17 to go in front then parred No. 18 to win it. Stewart died in a plane crash a few months later.