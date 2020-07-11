TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mayville rallies from big early deficit to defeat Beaver Dam in legion baseball action in 1990; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1990, current Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball coach Nate Wilke reached on a one-out single and eventually scored on a safety squeeze by Paul Scharfenberg to spark a four-run top of the first inning but Mayville answered with four of its own in the bottom half and eventually won 8-7 thanks in large part to the fact Beaver Dam could muster only one hit over the final three innings. Scharfenberg finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs wile Wilke was 2-for-3.
2014
LeBron James announced he was signing as a free agent with the Cleveland Cavaliers, returning to his home state team that drafted him as an 18-year-old with the No. 1 overall pick in 2003. The Cavaliers won the NBA Finals in 2016, the city of Cleveland’s first major professional sports championship since the Browns won the NFL title in 1964.
2003
Brandon Lee and Dusty Longfeld allowed a combined seven hits in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 9-0 win over Watertown and 11-1 win over Milwaukee at the Tri-State Classic in Watertown. Broc Wuesthoff was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Derek Minning was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs in the win over Milwaukee while Mike Ackley was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs in the win over Watertown.
2000
Brian Hartl tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varisty baseball team’s 1-0 victory over Mayville. Pat Mallon traded places with Greg Furdeck on back-to-back doubles in the fouth inning for the winning run. The New York Yankees’ Derek Jeter and the Atlanta Braves’ Chipper Jones both went 3-for-3 in the MLB ALL-Star Game at Turner Field in Atlanta but it was Jeter’s American League that won, 6-3, to give the AL its fourth straight All-Star Game victory and 10th in 13 years.
1996
Seven of the first nine batters not only reached base but scored as well as the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team put up seven runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 12-2, mercy-rule victory over Mayville. Jon Gorr and Todd Diebert both had two-run singles in the big frame. Gorr also had a two-run single during a five-run fourth inning for Beaver Dam.
1995
The Florida Marlins’ Jeff Conine hit an eighth-inning solo homer to break a 2-2 tie in the National League’s 3-2 win over the American League in the MLB All-Star Game at the Ballpark in Arlington, the Texas Rangers’ home stadium. The 1-year-old stadium was the home of the Rangers until 2019. When the pandemic-shortened 2020 season begins the Rangers will open up their brand new park, Globe Life Field in Arlington.
1992
Todd Stratton’s two-run homer was the highlight of a five-run fourth inning for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 11-10 win over Menasha in the nightcap at a tournament hosted by Kimberly after Beaver Dam averted disaster in the matinee to hold on and beat Kimberly 6-5. Kimberly trailed 6-1 entering the seventh but rallied for four runs before Chad Voelker came on in relief to put out the fire, slamming the door shut for the save. Pat Sommer was 3-for-4 to lead Beaver Dam while Bob Lang was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and David Kranz was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
1983
The Houston Astros’ Nolan Ryan struck out the New York Mets’ Danny Heep, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history with 4,000 career strikeouts. Steve Carlton got his 4,000th strikeout the next year and the only others in the 4K club are Roger Clemons and “The Big Unit” Randy Johnson, whose 4,875 strikeouts are second only to Ryan’s 5,714.
1950
Ted Williams broke his elbow crashing into the wall making a catch to retire Ralph Kiner in the National League’s 4-3 win over the American League in the MLB All-Star Game at Comiskey Park in Chicago. Williams remained in the game but later underwent surgery and didn’t return until Sept. 15.
