TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mayville softball defeated Poynette for D2 state softball title in 1999

2015

Despite having five errors, the Beaver Dam baseball team tried to rally against Watertown in a Division 1 sectional semifinal that saw the Goslings win 6-5 in eight innings. The Golden Beavers lost a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning when the Goslings tallied four runs, but answered back with two to lead off the fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Goslings tied it up in the seventh, before Cam Schuett had an RBI single to end the game. Matt Berg pitched a complete game for the Beavers with six strikeouts while giving up six runs, two earned, off of 11 hits and one walk.

2014

Beaver Dam’s Ian Statz finished with an 80, which tied him for 47th after the first round of the Division 1 State Boys Golf meet. Statz made pars on each of the first six holes on the front nine. He finished with 37 putts and had 12 pars, four bogeys and two double bogeys in the round.

1998

Mayville pitcher Melissa Benter fired a no hitter to beat Jefferson 12-0 in a sectional semifinal. She struck out 13 batters in six innings and walked just one.

1994