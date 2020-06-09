TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mayville softball defeated Poynette for D2 state softball title in 1999

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1999, the Mayville softball pitcher Melissa Benter led the Cardinals to a 1-0 victory over Poynette for the Division 2 state title. Benter struck out 16 Indians, the defending Division 2 state champs, and only allowed one hit in seven innings of work. Benter threw 63 of her 82 pitches for strikes.
2018
The Horicon softball team shutout Thorp to win the Division 4 state championship. The Marshladies outhit Thorp 7-1, as pitcher Allison Tillema pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and walked one. Horicon’s Angie Laabs went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Horicon’s Amber Jacobson went 2-for-3 while teammate Jadin Justman had an RBI double in the second inning to make it 6-0. Tillema gave up just one hit in 12 innings in two state tournament games.
2016
The Hesselberg sisters (Brynn and Britta) both scored a goal apiece to lead the Columbus girls soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, in a Division 4 sectional semifinal game. Brynn scored the game’s first goal off a free kick just outside the top right corner of the box that sailed over a wall of defenders and in the back of the net in the 12th minute. Brynn assisted Britta for the second goal in the 30th minute. Up to that point in the postseason, the Cardinals outscored their opponents 11-0, beating Prairie du Chien 6-0 and Watertown Luther Prep 3-0 in regionals. Columbus goalie Karrie Griese finished with seven saves.
2015
Despite having five errors, the Beaver Dam baseball team tried to rally against Watertown in a Division 1 sectional semifinal that saw the Goslings win 6-5 in eight innings. The Golden Beavers lost a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning when the Goslings tallied four runs, but answered back with two to lead off the fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead. The Goslings tied it up in the seventh, before Cam Schuett had an RBI single to end the game. Matt Berg pitched a complete game for the Beavers with six strikeouts while giving up six runs, two earned, off of 11 hits and one walk.
2014
Beaver Dam’s Ian Statz finished with an 80, which tied him for 47th after the first round of the Division 1 State Boys Golf meet. Statz made pars on each of the first six holes on the front nine. He finished with 37 putts and had 12 pars, four bogeys and two double bogeys in the round.
1998
Mayville pitcher Melissa Benter fired a no hitter to beat Jefferson 12-0 in a sectional semifinal. She struck out 13 batters in six innings and walked just one.
1994
The Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Cleveland innings, 4-3, to deny pitcher Jack Morris from earning his 250th career victory. Morris was the winningest active pitcher in the major league and pitched seven innings with seven strikeouts and one walk before exiting. The Indians led 3-2 entering the ninth inning where the Brewers scored twice.
1990
The Beaver Dam Post 146 American Legion thumped Watertown 20-1 to begin the season. Beaver Dam scored 12 runs in the second inning off of seven hits, six walks and two errors.
1940
To win his only major title, Lawson Little defeated Gene Sarazean by three strokes in an 18-hole playoff to win the U.S. Men’s Open at the Canterbury Golf Club in Beachwood, Ohio.
1934
After having an eight-stroke deficit through 36 holes, Olin Dutra overcame it to win his second major title by one stroke from Gene Sarazen at the U.S. Open at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
1930
Long distance runner Paavo Numi runs a world record six mile in 29 minutes, 36.4 seconds.
1914
Honus Wagner is only the second player in MLB history to record 3,000 hits.
1901
New York Giants’s 31 hits in a 25-13 victory over the Cincinnati Reds is a record.
1899
American boxer James J. Jeffries knocks out defending champ England’s Bob Fitzsimmons in 11th round for the world heavyweight title.
