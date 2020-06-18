TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mayville softball team goes down swinging against Denmark in 1997 Div. 2 state title game; etc.

2001

A day after 3-putting on No. 18 to fall into a tie for the U.S. Open lead at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., Retief Goosen won an 18-hole playoff by two strokes over Mark Brooks to atone for his misdeeds. ... The Milwaukee Brewers broke the franchise’s single-season ticket sales record, reaching 2.4 million sold for the season, the Brewers’ first in brand-new Miller Park. Richie Sexson and Jose Hernandez both homered as the Brewers rallied for a 6-4 win over the Reds in Cincinnati. ... “Iron Man” Cal Ripken Jr. announced that he was retiring at the end of the season.

2000

Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by 15 strokes, a major championship record for margin of victory. It was the 100th edition of the U.S. Open. It was the first leg of what came to be known as the “Tiger Slam.” He went on to win the British Open and the PGA Championship and then The Masters the next year in 2001, becoming the only golfer in history to hold all four major championships at the same time.

1992