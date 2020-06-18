TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mayville softball team goes down swinging against Denmark in 1997 Div. 2 state title game; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1997, the Mayville softball team scored a pair of runs on errors and another run on an RBI single by Christa Rosin during a three-run bottom of the second inning to get within 4-3 of Denmark in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the Saratoga Softball Complex in Waukesha, but that’s all the Cardinals could muster and they went on to suffer a 6-3 loss.
2006
Phil Mickelson, always the bridesmaid at the U.S. Open, couldn’t make par on No. 18 at Winged Foot in suburban New York City and lost by one stroke to Geoff Ogilvy,
2004
Brock Linde, who was hired as the new Beaver Dam High School football coach in Feb., 2020, lined a two-run single to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to a 5-3 win over Prepside Lutheran.
2003
Former Marquette University men’s basketball coach Kevin O’Neill (1989-90 to 1993-94) was tabbed as the new coach of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. He lasted only one season there.
2002
Ace pitcher Ben Sheets tossed a complete-game seven-hitter and also had a pair of hits and two RBIs in the Brewers’ 7-1 win over the Houston Astros at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
2001
A day after 3-putting on No. 18 to fall into a tie for the U.S. Open lead at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., Retief Goosen won an 18-hole playoff by two strokes over Mark Brooks to atone for his misdeeds. ... The Milwaukee Brewers broke the franchise’s single-season ticket sales record, reaching 2.4 million sold for the season, the Brewers’ first in brand-new Miller Park. Richie Sexson and Jose Hernandez both homered as the Brewers rallied for a 6-4 win over the Reds in Cincinnati. ... “Iron Man” Cal Ripken Jr. announced that he was retiring at the end of the season.
2000
Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by 15 strokes, a major championship record for margin of victory. It was the 100th edition of the U.S. Open. It was the first leg of what came to be known as the “Tiger Slam.” He went on to win the British Open and the PGA Championship and then The Masters the next year in 2001, becoming the only golfer in history to hold all four major championships at the same time.
1992
It was announced on ESPN that college basketball analyst Jim Valvano, the gregarious former coach of the underdog 1983 North Carolina State national championship team, had been diagnosed with cancer. He gave his famed “Don’t give up, don’t ever give up” speech at the ESPY Awards 8½ months later on March 4, 1993, and died 7 weeks later on April 28, 1993.
1990
Mike Donald bogeyed the 18th hole at Medinah Country Club in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, dropping him into a tie with Hale Irwin at the end of an 18-hole playoff for the U.S. Open championship. Irwin would win after a sudden death 91st hole, the first such sudden death in the 90-year history of the U.S. Open, to claim his third title.
1978
Andy North, a native of Thorp halfway between Eau Claire and Wausau along Highway 29, won the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills Country Club in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo., by one stroke. It was the first of his two U.S. Open titles.
1977
New York Yankees manager Billy Martin, notorious for his white-hot temper, got into a dugout brouhaha with star player Reggie Jackson in the dugout at Fenway Park during a nationally televised game after Martin replaced Jackson for lackidaisical play in right field. The Red Sox won the game, 10-4.
1975
Boston Red Sox great Fred Lynn records 10 RBIs in a 15-1 win over the Detroit Tigers at Tiger Stadium. He was 5-for-6 with three homers.
1960
Arnold Palmer staged one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, erasing a seven-stroke final round deficit to win his only U.S. Open championship. He won by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus at Cherry Hills.
1948
Future Hall of Famer Robin Roberts made his MLB debut, pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Shibe Park in North Philadelphia. Roberts was a hard-luck loser as he allowed only five hits and two walks over eight innings of work in the contest.
