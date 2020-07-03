TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mike Kuhn hits 2 homers, drives in 5 in Beaver Dam legion team's win over Ripon in 2003; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2003, Mike Kuhn swatted two homers and Derek Minnig added another as the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity team defeated Ripon 9-3. Kuhn was 3-for-5 with five RBIs in the contest.
2012
Aramis Ramirez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending the Milwaukee Brewers to a 13-12 walk-off victory over the Miami Marlins. The Brewers were down to their final out and on the verge of a demoralizing defeat when Ramirez stepped to the plate. Milwaukee opened up a 9-2 lead with a six-run sixth inning, which was highlighted by Corey Hart’s leadoff homer and Ryan Braun’s three-run shot, his NL-leading 23rd of the season. The Marlins came swimming back, scoring three runs in the seventh and six in the eighth to tie the game at 11. Miami took a 12-11 lead in the top of the 10th on a Jose Reyes homer.
2011
Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun, Prince Fielder and Rickie Weeks were all voted to be starters of the National League All-Star team, giving the Brewers three starting all-stars for the first time in club history. Braun was the top vote-getter in the National League. When the starters were announced, Milwaukee was tied with the St. Louis Cardinals atop the NL Central at 45-40. The Brewers would go on to win the division before falling to the Cardinals in six games in the National League Championship Series.
1993
Baseball Hall of Famer Don Drysdale died of a heart attack at age 56 in Montreal, where was on the road with the L.A. Dodgers as a broadcast analyst alongside play-by-play partner Vin Scully. One of his personal belongings found at the hotel where he died was a casette tape of Robert F. Kennedy’s victory speech at the 1968 California Democratic Primary, in which RFK announced to a crowd of cheers that Drysdale had just pitched his sixth straight shutout and extended his MLB-record scoreless innings streak to 58⅔, which was later surpassed by fellow Dodgers’ pitcher Orel Hershiser (59 innings) in 1988. Drysdale reportedly carried the tape with him wherever he went, as RFK was assassinated only moments after making the announcement to the crowd .
1992
Mike Bork went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s five-inning 14-2 rout of Mayville.
1991
Pat Sommers and Paul Scharfenberg teed off on Ripon pitching, going a combined 7-for-8 in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 8-5 victory. Sommers was a perfect 4-for-4 with three runs scored and Scharfenberg was 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs. Scharfenberg’s homer was a three-run shot in the sixth inning that broke up a 5-5 tie. ... Mark Reutter went the distance, walking four and allowing four hits while striking out nine in the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team’s 5-1 win over Horicon. Corey Flier was 3-for-4 with a double for Post 210 and Troy Pluim had a triple.
1983
The Texas Rangers set a record for most runs in an extra inning, scoring 12 in the 15th frame of a 16-4 win over the Oakland A’s.
1982
Martina Navratilova beat Chris Evert 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 for the first of six straight Wimbledon championships.
1976
Bjorn Borg of Sweden defeated Llie Nastase 6-4, 6-2, 9-7 for the first of his five straight Wimbledon championships.
1973
Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry beat three-time All-Star pitcher Jim Perry in the only head-to-head meeting between the brothers. The Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4.
1966
The Braves, in their first season in Atlanta after 13 in Milwaukee, won 17-3 over the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park in San Francisco behind two grand slams by pitcher Tony Cloninger. He was the first NL player to hit two grand slams in a game. Twelve others have hit two grand slams in a game in MLB history but Cloninger is the only pitcher to have done so.
