TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Mike Kuhn hits 2 homers, drives in 5 in Beaver Dam legion team's win over Ripon in 2003; etc.

1993

Baseball Hall of Famer Don Drysdale died of a heart attack at age 56 in Montreal, where was on the road with the L.A. Dodgers as a broadcast analyst alongside play-by-play partner Vin Scully. One of his personal belongings found at the hotel where he died was a casette tape of Robert F. Kennedy’s victory speech at the 1968 California Democratic Primary, in which RFK announced to a crowd of cheers that Drysdale had just pitched his sixth straight shutout and extended his MLB-record scoreless innings streak to 58⅔, which was later surpassed by fellow Dodgers’ pitcher Orel Hershiser (59 innings) in 1988. Drysdale reportedly carried the tape with him wherever he went, as RFK was assassinated only moments after making the announcement to the crowd .