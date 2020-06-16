TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Milwaukee Bucks forward Fred Roberts speaks in Beaver Dam in 1993.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1993, NBA journeyman Fred Roberts, who played for the Bucks from 1988-93 during a 13-year career that spanned from 1983-97, gave a motivational speech and signed autographs at the annual Beaver Dam Youth Sports Camp.
2015
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-97 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to claim the franchise’s first championship in 40 years.
2014
Major Leauge Baseball Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn died at the age of 54 from oral cancer. He won eight National League batting titles, had a career .338 average and finished with 3,141 hits in his 20-year career with the San Diego Padres.
2002
Tiger Woods won his second U.S. Open, finishing 3-under-par at Bethpage Black on Long Island to outpace runner-up Phil Mickelson by three strokes. Woods also won The Masters in April, meaning for the first time since Jack Nicklaus in 1972, the winner of The Masters went on to claim the first two majors of the year.
1998
The Beaver Dam softball team erased a 5-0 deficit against defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Marshfield to force extra innings, but ultimately suffered a 7-5 loss in the state quarterfinals at the Saratoga Softball Complex in Waukesha. Michelle Helmer drove in the tying run in Beaver Dam’s three-run fifth inning on an RBI groudout.
1997
Still a member of the American League, the Milwaukee Brewers won the first-ever interleague game at County Stadium in Milwaukee on a one-out ninth-inning homer by Jeremy Burnitz off of Alan Benes that delivered a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
1994
Scott Nelson, now a member of the Badger Radio Network covering University of Wisconsin football who was at the time coming off his junior year as a safety on the Badgers’ 1993 Rose Bowl championship team, spoke at the annual Beaver Dam Youth Sports Camp.
1992
David Kranz was effectively wild, allowing three hits and six walks while striking out six in 5⅔ innings of work to earn the win in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 5-3 win over Waupun Post 210. Krantz and Kyle Christensen both had RBI singles in Beaver Dam’s two-run third inning, which broke a 2-all tie.
1991
Payne Stewart and Scott Simpson tied at 6-under-par after 72 holes of the U.S. Open at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Stewart defeated Simpson, the 1987 champion, in an 18-hole playoff the next day for the first of his two U.S. Open titles.
1990
Current Beaver Dam varsity baseball coach Nate Wilke swatted a three-run homer to cap off a six-run fourth inning in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball team’s 8-0 win over Beloit. Paul Laue pitched all nine innings of the game, striking out nine and allowing four hits in the victory. Beloit only had six base runners in the contest.
1989
There had been only 17 holes in one in the previous 88 years of the U.S. Open but on this day four were made when Doug Weaver, Mark Wiebe, Jerry Pate and Nick Price all aced the 159-yard par 3 sixth hole at Oak Hill Country Club near Rochester, N.Y., during second round play.
1985
Andy North, who was born in Thorp, located along Highway 29 between Wausau and Eau Claire and golfed in college at the University of Florida, edged three others by one stroke for his second career U.S. Open championship. North, who fired a 72-hole score of 1-under-par to win at Oakland Hills Country Club in the suburbs of Detroit, also won the 1978 title.
1974
Bjorn Borg of Sweden beat Manuel Orantes of Spain in five sets for the French Open championship, the first of his 11 Grand Slam titles. He lost the first set 6-2 and the second set 7-6 before losing only two games the rest of the way.
