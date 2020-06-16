TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Milwaukee Bucks forward Fred Roberts speaks in Beaver Dam in 1993.

1997

Still a member of the American League, the Milwaukee Brewers won the first-ever interleague game at County Stadium in Milwaukee on a one-out ninth-inning homer by Jeremy Burnitz off of Alan Benes that delivered a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

1994

Scott Nelson, now a member of the Badger Radio Network covering University of Wisconsin football who was at the time coming off his junior year as a safety on the Badgers’ 1993 Rose Bowl championship team, spoke at the annual Beaver Dam Youth Sports Camp.

1992

David Kranz was effectively wild, allowing three hits and six walks while striking out six in 5⅔ innings of work to earn the win in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 5-3 win over Waupun Post 210. Krantz and Kyle Christensen both had RBI singles in Beaver Dam’s two-run third inning, which broke a 2-all tie.

1991

Payne Stewart and Scott Simpson tied at 6-under-par after 72 holes of the U.S. Open at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Stewart defeated Simpson, the 1987 champion, in an 18-hole playoff the next day for the first of his two U.S. Open titles.

1990