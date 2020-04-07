TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Nate Wilke helps Beaver Dam baseball team win 1990 opener; etc.

2014
The University of Connecticut defeated Kentucky 60-54 to win the NCAA Division I national championship. A day later, the UCONN women also won the national title, marking the second time the same school swept the men’s and women’s championships in the same season.
2003
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, twice a loser in NCAA Division I national title games, got his first championship with an 81-78 win over Kansas. Freshman Carmelo Anthony was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after putting up 20 points and 10 rebounds in the title game and 33 points in a 95-84 win over Texas in the semifinals.
2001
Brooke Schliewe struck out 30 batters as the Horicon softball team won 5-1 over Platteville and 6-0 over Watertown at the Marshladies’ home invite. Horicon went on to finish as the Division 2 state runner-up that season.
1998
Beaver Dam senior Eric Northwood won the 50-yard high hurdles at the Little Ten Conference Indoor Championships and senior Brett Bauer took second in the high jump. ... In a match-up of returning all-state pitchers, Melissa Benter of Mayville and Bridget Keel of Beaver Dam, the Cardinals edged the Golden Beavers 2-1. ... The Brewers, playing their first home game as a member of the National League, won for the sixth straight time, 6-4 over the Montreal Expos at County Stadium. Jeromy Burnitz and Jose Valentin both hit their fourth homers of the season in the victory.
1997
The Brewers won 5-3 over the Texas Rangers in the home opener at County Stadium in Milwaukee on a frigid day that also saw fans hurl giveway baseballs onto the field, very nearly forcing the Brewers to have to forfeit. Brewers manager Phil Garner and umpire crew chief Jim McKean had to plead with fans to stop throwing the balls onto the field in order for the game to go on.
1995
Tiger Woods, playing as an amateur while a freshman at Stanford, makes the cut at The Masters.
1994
Jeremy Budahn went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, Colin Gassner went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBIs and Jeremy Schraufnagel had a two-run double as the Mayville baseball team drubbed Milwaukee Riverside 17-2 to improve to 3-0 on the year. The Cardinals outscored their opponents 40-14 in those three contests.
1993
Packers safety Chuck Cecil signed with the Phoenix Cardinals as a free agent.
1992
Buddy Roggenbauer hurled a complete-game in Horicon’s season-opening 5-2 win over Oakfield. He allowed six hits and a pair of walks while striking out a half-dozen, and he took a shutout into the seventh before the Oaks finally scored.
1990
Current Beaver Dam baseball head coach Nate Wilke joined Joe Hupf, Ben Murray and Paul Laue in churning out two hits apiece to lead the Golden Beavers to a season-opening 7-2 win over Portage. Laue blasted a two-run homer during a three-run fourth inning that broke the game wide open, making it 5-1.
1984
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris threw a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox.
1979
Ken Forsch of the Houston Astros threw a no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves, duplicating the feat accomplished by his brother Bob of the Cardinals against the Phillies almost a year earlier to the date, on April 6, 1978. They’re the only brothers to throw no-hitters.
1970
After Milwaukee was awarded the Seattle Pilots franchise in bankruptcy court only six days earlier, the newly-named Brewers were drubbed by the California Angels 12-0 on Opening Day at County Stadium in Milwaukee.
1963
At age 23, Jack Nicklaus sunk a 3-foot putt for par to win The Masters by a stroke, becoming the youngest winner of the prestigious tournament. It gave him the first of his record six green jackets.
1951
Ben Hogan won The Masters by two strokes, the first of two victories for him at Augusta National.
