TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Nate Wilke helps Beaver Dam baseball team win 1990 opener; etc.

2014

The University of Connecticut defeated Kentucky 60-54 to win the NCAA Division I national championship. A day later, the UCONN women also won the national title, marking the second time the same school swept the men’s and women’s championships in the same season.

2003

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, twice a loser in NCAA Division I national title games, got his first championship with an 81-78 win over Kansas. Freshman Carmelo Anthony was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after putting up 20 points and 10 rebounds in the title game and 33 points in a 95-84 win over Texas in the semifinals.

2001

Brooke Schliewe struck out 30 batters as the Horicon softball team won 5-1 over Platteville and 6-0 over Watertown at the Marshladies’ home invite. Horicon went on to finish as the Division 2 state runner-up that season.

1998