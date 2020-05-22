TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: News broke that Columbus doctor, former major leaguer Bob Poser, died day earlier in 1996; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2002, it was announced that Dr. Bob Poser, who practiced medicine for more than 50 years at the Poser Clinic in Columbus and was born and raised in Columbus, died a day earlier at the age of 92. Poser played basketball and baseball at the University of Wisconsin and was on the basketball team in 1930, the year that the UW Field House opened. Poser went on to a brief career in baseball’s major leagues, playing for the Chicago White Sox in 1932 and the St. Louis Browns and manager Rogers Hornsby in 1935.
2014
Taylor Wiersma was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate to help the Columbus softball team to a 10-0 win over Lodi in the first round of the Division 2 regional tournament.
2000
Jose Fernandez’s solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-9 win over the Houston Astros at County Stadium in Milwaukee, completing the biggest ninth-inning comeback in team history. Milwaukee trailed 9-2 entering the ninth but rallied to force extra innings on Jeromy Burnitz’s two-run single.
1996
The Beaver Dam softball team, which lost game one 6-0, beat Hartford 8-2 in game two of a doubleheader to end the Orioles’ 12-game winning streak and clinch the Little Ten Conference championship. Sophomores Stacy Sirota and Michelle Schneider were a combined 4-for-5 with two RBIs in the title-clinching victory.
1995
Columbus’ Jen Carr, who received a scholarship from Stanford to continue her career after high school, won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 800-meter run at a Division 2 regional meet. Mayville’s Laura Verwiebe won the 1,600 meters and was on the 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams to lead the Cardinals’ girls team to first place while the Cardinals boys also took first, paced by Mike Zuelsdorf, who won the 800 and was part of the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relays, and Eric Thoreson, who won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and was on the winning 400 relay.
1993
Stephanie Decker, Rana Stephens, Meredith Coulson and Alex Schwertfeger teamed up to win the 400-meter relay at the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association (WISAA) state track and field meet held at Madison Memorial High School. WISAA merged with the WIAA following the 2000 school year.
1992
Kyle Gassner’s two-out, two-run double plated Jeremy Budahn and Kraig Vossekuil to give the Mayville baseball team a 6-5 walk-off win over rival Horicon in the Division 2 regional opener. ... Pat Sommer scored on an error in the fifth inning to break a 1-all tie and that proved to be the winning run as the Beaver Dam baseball team claimed a 2-1 victory at Sun Prairie in the regular season finale.
1991
NFL owners agreed to add two teams in 1994 — the Carolina Panthers in the NFC and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC.
1976
The Boston Red Sox (six) and Milwaukee Brewers (five) tie the Major League Baseball single-game record for most homers in a game at 11 in the Red Sox 14-10 win at Fenway Park in Boston. The Brewers’ Don Money and the Red Sox Fred Lynn had two homers apiece.
1976
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Reggie Smith hit three homers and had five RBIs in the Cardinals’ 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia.
1968
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Willie “Pops” Stargell hit three homers, a double and a single and had seven RBIs in the Pirates’ 13-6 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
1963
The New York Yankees’ Mickey Mantle hit a homer off of the facade at Yankee Stadium.
