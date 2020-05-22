TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: News broke that Columbus doctor, former major leaguer Bob Poser, died day earlier in 1996; etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2002, it was announced that Dr. Bob Poser, who practiced medicine for more than 50 years at the Poser Clinic in Columbus and was born and raised in Columbus, died a day earlier at the age of 92. Poser played basketball and baseball at the University of Wisconsin and was on the basketball team in 1930, the year that the UW Field House opened. Poser went on to a brief career in baseball’s major leagues, playing for the Chicago White Sox in 1932 and the St. Louis Browns and manager Rogers Hornsby in 1935.

2014

Taylor Wiersma was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate to help the Columbus softball team to a 10-0 win over Lodi in the first round of the Division 2 regional tournament.

2000

Jose Fernandez’s solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-9 win over the Houston Astros at County Stadium in Milwaukee, completing the biggest ninth-inning comeback in team history. Milwaukee trailed 9-2 entering the ninth but rallied to force extra innings on Jeromy Burnitz’s two-run single.

1996