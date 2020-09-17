TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: NFL founded in Canton in 1920; Beaver Dam beats Waupun 6-2 in 1993; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1993, the Beaver Dam football team defeated Little Ten Conference rival Waupun 6-2. The Golden Beavers went in front 6-0 on quarterback Eric Johnson’s 9-yard touchdown run on a bootleg on 3rd-and-7 with 7 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half. The TD capped off a 55-yard drive that saw Beaver Dam move the chains for the first time in the contest. Waupun had three promising drives in the game end on downs deep in Beaver Dam territory and with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter a Waupun player dropped a wide-open touchdown pass. Waupun’s Chad Navis very nearly out-rushed Beaver Dam in the game, going for 98 yards compared with the Golden Beavers’ 99. Waupun also outgained Beaver Dam in total offense, with 138 yards compared to 98. The Warriors scored the safety with 17 seconds left in the game to spoil the shutout.
1999
The Beaver Dam prep football team very nearly upset defending Little Ten Conference co-champion and defending Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association Division 1 state champion Wisconsin Lutheran but missed a 2-point conversion with 59 seconds to go following a diving grab for a 6-yard touchdown reception by Pat Garland from Greg Furdek. Beaver Dam had second-half drives stall out at Wisco’s 2-yard-line and 16-yard-line that crippled the Golden Beavers upset bid as well.
1956
The New York Yankees clinched the American League pennant on Mickey Mantle’s homer in the top of the 11th inning of a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was Mantle’s 50th homer of the year.
1941
St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial made his big league debut, going 2-for-4 in a 3-2 win over the Boston Braves at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis.
1920
The National Football League was born in Canton, Ohio, as 12 teams paid $100 each to be part of what until 1922 was called the American Professional Football Association. The Green Bay Packers organization, originally known as the Acme Packers named after the Acme Packing Company, was founded in 1919 and joined the NFL on Aug. 27, 1921, when the Packers were awarded a franchise in the league at its league meetings in Chicago.
