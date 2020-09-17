TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: NFL founded in Canton in 1920; Beaver Dam beats Waupun 6-2 in 1993; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1993, the Beaver Dam football team defeated Little Ten Conference rival Waupun 6-2. The Golden Beavers went in front 6-0 on quarterback Eric Johnson’s 9-yard touchdown run on a bootleg on 3rd-and-7 with 7 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half. The TD capped off a 55-yard drive that saw Beaver Dam move the chains for the first time in the contest. Waupun had three promising drives in the game end on downs deep in Beaver Dam territory and with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter a Waupun player dropped a wide-open touchdown pass. Waupun’s Chad Navis very nearly out-rushed Beaver Dam in the game, going for 98 yards compared with the Golden Beavers’ 99. Waupun also outgained Beaver Dam in total offense, with 138 yards compared to 98. The Warriors scored the safety with 17 seconds left in the game to spoil the shutout.