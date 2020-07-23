TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Orioles' draft pick, Purdue recruit Austin Bilke has monster day for Beaver Dam legion team at Class AA regiounals in 1997; etc.at Class AA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1997, Austin Bilke, a 35th-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles a month and a half earlier who would instead play in college at Purdue, went 5-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 21-1 rout of Hartford at a Class AA regional tournament in Waupun. Bilke also pitched four innings of four-hit ball, striking out five and walking two to get the win.

2000

Tiger Woods won the British Open by eight strokes at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, to complete the career grand slam.

1999

Eric Baldwin threw the potential tying run out at the plate on a 9-2 outfield assist for the final out in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve a 4-3 win for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team over Sun Prairie in the opening round of Class AA regionals in Waupun.

1997