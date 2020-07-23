TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Orioles' draft pick, Purdue recruit Austin Bilke has monster day for Beaver Dam legion team at Class AA regiounals in 1997; etc.at Class AA

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1997, Austin Bilke, a 35th-round pick by the Baltimore Orioles a month and a half earlier who would instead play in college at Purdue, went 5-for-6 with a homer and five RBIs to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 21-1 rout of Hartford at a Class AA regional tournament in Waupun. Bilke also pitched four innings of four-hit ball, striking out five and walking two to get the win.
2000
Tiger Woods won the British Open by eight strokes at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, to complete the career grand slam.
1999
Eric Baldwin threw the potential tying run out at the plate on a 9-2 outfield assist for the final out in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve a 4-3 win for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team over Sun Prairie in the opening round of Class AA regionals in Waupun.
1997
Phil Jackson and the Chicago Bulls agreed to a 1-year, $6 million contract for him to stay on as the head coach, which would pay off with the Bulls third straight NBA championship and sixth in eight years as they three-peated for the second time in the decade. Jackson was the coach for all six titles and would win five more as the head coach of the L.A. Lakers, three-peating from 2000-2002 and winning back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.
1996
Kerri Strug battled through a badly-injured ankle to help the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team win the gold medal in the team competition at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
1995
Fresh off their second straight postseason win after just one — in the strike-shortened 1982 season — since winning Super Bowl II following the 1967 season, the Green Bay Packers opened training camp in their first year without retired wide receiver Sterling Sharpe (neck injury). They would go on to win their first division championship since 1972 and make it to the NFC Championship Game.
1991
Nolan Ryan notched career win No. 308 thanks to closer Goose Gossage, who slammed the door shut for career save No. 308 in the Texas Rangers’ 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox at the Ballpark in Arlington.
1868
The All England Club, site of Wimbledon, was founded.
