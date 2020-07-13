TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Packers, Favre agree to 5-year extension in 1994; etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1994, the Green Bay Packers and general manager Ron Wolf announced that the team signed Brett Favre to a 5-year, $19 million contract extension.

1999

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Jeromy Burntiz doubled off of Yankees’ pitcher David Cone then scored on a single by the Reds’ Barry Larkin for the National League’s only run in a 4-1 loss to the AL in the MLB All-Star Game at Fenway Park in Boston. Burnitz would later ground out with the bases loaded. Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez struck out all three batters in the top of the first inning and five of the six he faced shortly after festivities honoring Red Sox great Ted Williams, at the time “The Greatest Living Ballplayer.” Williams passed away nearly 3 years later, on July 5, 2002, at the age of 83.

1996

Aaron Westra’s two-run double capped off a three-run top of the sixth inning to give the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team a 3-1 lead over Beaver Dam Post 146 in Post 210’s 3-2 victory.

1995