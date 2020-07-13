TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Packers, Favre agree to 5-year extension in 1994; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1994, the Green Bay Packers and general manager Ron Wolf announced that the team signed Brett Favre to a 5-year, $19 million contract extension.
1999
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Jeromy Burntiz doubled off of Yankees’ pitcher David Cone then scored on a single by the Reds’ Barry Larkin for the National League’s only run in a 4-1 loss to the AL in the MLB All-Star Game at Fenway Park in Boston. Burnitz would later ground out with the bases loaded. Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez struck out all three batters in the top of the first inning and five of the six he faced shortly after festivities honoring Red Sox great Ted Williams, at the time “The Greatest Living Ballplayer.” Williams passed away nearly 3 years later, on July 5, 2002, at the age of 83.
1996
Aaron Westra’s two-run double capped off a three-run top of the sixth inning to give the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team a 3-1 lead over Beaver Dam Post 146 in Post 210’s 3-2 victory.
1995
Dan Stobbe went 2-for-5 with four RBIs to help lead the Waupun American Legion Post 210 varsity baseball team to a 10-8 win over Beaver Dam Post 146. Aaron Westra, who went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, capped a two-run top of the sixth for Waupun to make it 10-7 after Beaver Dam had plated five in the bottom of the fifth to get within 8-7. Rollie Rivera was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Beaver Dam.
1993
Chad Eberle and Pat Sommer led off the top of the first inning with back-to-back doubles, trading places for a 1-0 lead, and the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team would score twice more for a three-run frame en route to a 6-1 win over Hustisford. Bob Lang, who finished 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored, also touched home plate in the first inning on Shawn Zamzow’s RBI double. Scott Nehls was responsible for Husty’s only run, as he went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
1991
Chicago White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell gave up a leadoff solo homer to Paul Molitor but then held the Milwaukee Brewers hitless the rest of the way in a one-hit 15-1 victory.
1979
The California Angels’ Nolan Ryan and the Boston Red Sox Steve Renko both lost no-hitters in the ninth inning. The Angels beat the Yankees 6-1 while the Red Sox won 2-0 over the Oakland A’s.
1963
Future Hall of Famer Early Wynn won his 300th and last MLB game in the Cleveland Indians’ 7-4 victory over the Kansas City Athletics at Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
1934
The Yankees Babe Ruth hit career home run No. 700 in a 4-2 win over the Tigers at Navin Field (later named Tiger Stadium) in Detroit.
