TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Panetti pitches, powers Horicon legion baseball team to 10-4 win over Berlin in 2003; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 2003, Shawn Panetti struck out 10 and allowed four hits and a walk in four innings of work, also smacking a two-run double during a six-run first inning as the Horicon American Legion varsity baseball team won 10-4 over Berlin. Panetti allowed only two earned runs. Chris Herbst also had an RBI double in the first inning, one of 16 hits Horicon banged out on the night.

2001

Jeff Sluman won the Greater Milwaukee Open at Brown Deer Park with a 72-hole score of 23-under-par, one stroke off the record set by Loren Roberts two years prior.

1999

Lisa Leslie dunked during warm-ups, something that had not yet been accomplished in a game, prior to scoring 13 points to lead the Western Conference to a 79-61 win over the East in the first-ever WNBA All-Star Game, played at Madison Square Garden. She was named game MVP.

1998

Austin Bilke was 2-for-4 with two runs and a solo homer and Chris Kuenzi was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs but it wasn’t quite enough for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to avoid an 8-7 loss at the hands of Horicon.

1995