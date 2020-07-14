TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Panetti pitches, powers Horicon legion baseball team to 10-4 win over Berlin in 2003; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2003, Shawn Panetti struck out 10 and allowed four hits and a walk in four innings of work, also smacking a two-run double during a six-run first inning as the Horicon American Legion varsity baseball team won 10-4 over Berlin. Panetti allowed only two earned runs. Chris Herbst also had an RBI double in the first inning, one of 16 hits Horicon banged out on the night.
2001
Jeff Sluman won the Greater Milwaukee Open at Brown Deer Park with a 72-hole score of 23-under-par, one stroke off the record set by Loren Roberts two years prior.
1999
Lisa Leslie dunked during warm-ups, something that had not yet been accomplished in a game, prior to scoring 13 points to lead the Western Conference to a 79-61 win over the East in the first-ever WNBA All-Star Game, played at Madison Square Garden. She was named game MVP.
1998
Austin Bilke was 2-for-4 with two runs and a solo homer and Chris Kuenzi was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs but it wasn’t quite enough for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to avoid an 8-7 loss at the hands of Horicon.
1995
Greg Vaughn had an RBI single, a two-run triple and a monstrous 444-foot three-run homer to finish with a career-high six RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-7 win over the Chicago White Sox at County Stadium in Milwaukee.
1992
The American League scored four runs off a record seven straight hits off National League starting pitcher Tom Glavine of the Atlanta Braves en route to a 13-6 victory in the MLB All-Star Game at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego. Wade Boggs, Kirby Puckett and Joe Carter had back-to-back-to-back one-out singles to load the bases in the first before Mark McGwire hit a broken-bat two-run single to start the AL’s scoring parade. Ken Griffy Jr. claimed game MVP honors, going 3-for-3 with a single, a double, a homer and two RBIs.
1968
Atlanta Braves slugger Hank Aaron hit the 500th home run of his career, becoming the eighth player baseball history to reach the milestone. The historic homer came against San Francisco Giants lefthander Mike McCormick in the third inning and helped lift the Braves to a 4-2 victory.
1946
The Cleveland Indians’ Lou Boudreau hit four doubles and a homer but was outdone by Ted Williams, who hit three homers and had eight RBIs in the Boston Red Sox 11-10 victory.
