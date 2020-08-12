TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Paul Molitor extends eventual 39-game hitting streak to 27 in 1987; etc.

Head coach Mike McCarthy lost his coaching debut with the Packers, as Green Bay fell in its preseason opener to host San Diego, 17-3. Aaron Rodgers, the team’s first round pick the year before, was 9-of-11 for 124 yards while playing nearly half of the game in relief of Brett Favre.

1982

State Sen. Timothy Cullen, whose hometown of Janesville had been hard hit by auto industry cutbacks, asked the Milwaukee Brewers to stop using a foreign car to bring relief pitchers in from the bullpen. In a letter to team president Bud Selig, Cullen said the use of a foreign car was “inexcusable” and accused the team of being “insensitive” to the jobless in Wisconsin. Bill Haig, vice president of broadcast operations for the Brewers, said a Toyota was being used because the auto maker was a sponsor for the local television outlet and was permitted to provide the bullpen car according to the deal.