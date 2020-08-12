TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Paul Molitor extends eventual 39-game hitting streak to 27 in 1987; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1987, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Paul Molitor collected the first of his three hits on the night with a single in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to 27 games in a 12-3 loss to the Texas Rangers at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Molitor improved his batting average to .367 with the three hits and his streak was the longest in the majors since Boston’s Wade Boggs hit in 28 straight games in 1985. Molitor’s streak would end at 39, the seventh-longest in MLB history.
Aug. 12, 2009
One year after ending a long playoff drought with an NL wild-card berth, Milwaukee Brewers general manager Doug Melvin made a big statement by sending former All-Star shortstop J.J. Hardy to the minors, cutting third baseman Bill Hall and firing pitching coach Bill Castro. The Brewers, who lost pitchers Ben Sheets and CC Sabathia to free agency following the 2008 season, entered the month of July with a two-game lead in the NL Central, but then lost 22 of 35 games to fall 6½ games out of first place.
2007
Tiger Woods shot a final-round 69 to finish with an 8-under 272 at the PGA Championship, good enough for a two-shot victory over Woody Austin at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The victory for Woods was his fourth at the PGA Championship and his 13th major overall. 2006
Head coach Mike McCarthy lost his coaching debut with the Packers, as Green Bay fell in its preseason opener to host San Diego, 17-3. Aaron Rodgers, the team’s first round pick the year before, was 9-of-11 for 124 yards while playing nearly half of the game in relief of Brett Favre.
1982
State Sen. Timothy Cullen, whose hometown of Janesville had been hard hit by auto industry cutbacks, asked the Milwaukee Brewers to stop using a foreign car to bring relief pitchers in from the bullpen. In a letter to team president Bud Selig, Cullen said the use of a foreign car was “inexcusable” and accused the team of being “insensitive” to the jobless in Wisconsin. Bill Haig, vice president of broadcast operations for the Brewers, said a Toyota was being used because the auto maker was a sponsor for the local television outlet and was permitted to provide the bullpen car according to the deal.
