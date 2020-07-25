TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Precursor to Packers Family Night sees 30,000 fans fill Lambeau in 1993; etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1993, in a precursor to what has become Family Night at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers held an intrasquad scrimmage in front of 30,000 fans. Newly signed free agent defensive end Reggie White said, “To see this many people out for an NFL scrimmage is incredible.” The Packers would win their first playoff game since 1982 and first in a non-strike-shortened season since winning Super Bowl II when they rallied to defeat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on a Brett Favre-to-Sterling Sharpe 40-yard TD strike with 55 seconds remaining.

2015

Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and John Smoltz were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in what was one of the best classes of pitchers in history. Craig Biggio also went into the Hall of Fame.

1999

B.J. Zieske was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 15-6 win over Menasha at a Wisconsin Class AA regional tournament at Schlieve Field in Waupun, sending Beaver Dam through the winner’s bracket to the title game against Portage.

1997