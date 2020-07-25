TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Precursor to Packers Family Night sees 30,000 fans fill Lambeau in 1993; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1993, in a precursor to what has become Family Night at Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers held an intrasquad scrimmage in front of 30,000 fans. Newly signed free agent defensive end Reggie White said, “To see this many people out for an NFL scrimmage is incredible.” The Packers would win their first playoff game since 1982 and first in a non-strike-shortened season since winning Super Bowl II when they rallied to defeat the Detroit Lions 28-24 on a Brett Favre-to-Sterling Sharpe 40-yard TD strike with 55 seconds remaining.
2015
Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and John Smoltz were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in what was one of the best classes of pitchers in history. Craig Biggio also went into the Hall of Fame.
1999
B.J. Zieske was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 15-6 win over Menasha at a Wisconsin Class AA regional tournament at Schlieve Field in Waupun, sending Beaver Dam through the winner’s bracket to the title game against Portage.
1997
On the heels of winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards and prior to making it three straight years that he would receive the honor, Brett Favre signed a 7-year contract extension worth between $42 and $48 million, with a $12 million signing bonus. He shared the 1997 NFL MVP honor with co-winner Barry Sanders, who rushed for 2,053 yards to become the third player in league history to do so and first since Eric Dickerson did it in 1984.
1991
The Seattle Mariners’ Jay Buhner clubbed a 479-foot homer at Yankee Stadium in New York.
1990
Current Beaver Dam head coach Nate Wilke was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI as Wisconsin Class AA state champion Post 146 surged to a 13-6 win over Waupun in the winner’s bracket of a regional tournament in Waupun. Beaver Dam scored six runs in the first inning to get started toward the win. Noah Schmidt was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Derek Gittus was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and eight of the nine hitters in Beaver Dam’s line-up had at least one hit, tallying 15 in all.
1978
The Cincinnati Reds’ Pete Rose extended his hitting streak to a National League record 38 games. He would stretch it to 44 games, third-longest in MLB history, before it came to an end.
1964
Tony Granato, who helped the Wisconsin men’s hockey team to the national championship in 1983 and is currently the Badgers coach, was born in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove, Ill.
1954
Walter Payton was born in Columbia, Mississippi.
