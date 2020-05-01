TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rainbolt's two homers help Wayland softball team win slugfest over Hustisford in 1990; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1990, Kaiya Rainbolt clubbed solo homers to lead off the fifth and sixth innings and managed to go the complete game in the circle despite allowing 17 runs on 23 hits through the first four innings, leading the Wayland softball team to a 19-17 win over Hustisford. Wayland trailed 17-13 through four before rallying to victory.
2016
Peyton Henry was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Tanner Kirchberg struck out 15 batters in a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Columbus baseball team to a 10-3 win over New Glarus.
2014
Ian Statz fired a 2-over-par 36 at Watertown Country Club to finish as co-medalist at a Little Ten Conference meet, helping the Beaver Dam boys golf team to second place behind West Bend East.
2002
Jeanelle Roth fired a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the Columbus softball team’s 5-0 win over Cambridge. All five runs came in the fourth, a big frame that was sparked by Kasey Knudson’s two-run single. The Cardinals, ranked fourth in the state in their division at the time, improved to 10-1 on the year.
2001
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the host Orlando Magic 112-104 to clinch an NBA Eastern Conference playoffs first round series victory three games to one. It was the Bucks first series victory since the 1988 playoffs and they would advance to the conference finals before falling in six games to the Philadelphia 76ers. Ray Allen had 26 points, Sam Cassell had 25 and Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson had 17 to go along with eight rebounds in the Game 4 win over the Magic.
2000
Brooke Schliewe struck out 17 batters in leading the Horicon softball team to a 6-0 win over Lomira. She yielded only three hits and a walk in the contest.
1996
The Beaver Dam boys tennis team edged West Bend East 4-3 in a Little Ten Conference dual meet, with all four of the Golden Beavers’ victories going three sets. Brian Coda won a third-set tiebreaker seven points to five at No. 2 singles for the most dramatic of the four wins.
1994
Wisconsin football coach Barry Alvarez, fresh off leading the Badgers to their first Big Ten title in 30 years, signed a contract extension.
1993
The Beaver Dam baseball team swept Portage in a doubleheader, winning 7-2 and 9-1. Todd Stratton’s two-homer game in the encore was the highlight of the day.
1992
The Milwaukee Brewers, who led the American League in stolen bases every year from 1987-90, set a franchise single-game record with seven stolen bases in a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Greg Vaughn’s game-tying three-run homer in the sixth inning followed by Robin Yount’s solo blast provided the run production.
1991
An eventful day in Major League Baseball saw the Oakland Athletics’ Rickey Henderson break the all-time stolen bases record when he got his 939 career theft in a game vs. the New York Yankees and 44-year-old Texas Rangers’ pitcher Nolan Ryan notch his seventh career no-hitter. The Cincinnati Reds’ Lou Brock was the previous record holder with 938.
1988
Michael Jordan follows up a 50-point performance in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 56-point showing in Game 2, making him the first player in league history with back-to-back 50-point games in the playoffs.
1984
Nebraska wide receiver Irving Fryar was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, selected by the New England Patriots.
1951
New York Yankees outfielder Mickey Mantle hit his first of 536 career homers.
1920
Babe Ruth smacked his 50th career homer but first as a member of the New York Yankees after being sold to them by the Boston Red Sox.
1891
Cy Young notched career win No. 1 as his Cleveland Spiders beat the Cincinnati Redlegs 12-3 at Cleveland’s League Park.
