TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rainbolt's two homers help Wayland softball team win slugfest over Hustisford in 1990; etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1990, Kaiya Rainbolt clubbed solo homers to lead off the fifth and sixth innings and managed to go the complete game in the circle despite allowing 17 runs on 23 hits through the first four innings, leading the Wayland softball team to a 19-17 win over Hustisford. Wayland trailed 17-13 through four before rallying to victory.

2016

Peyton Henry was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Tanner Kirchberg struck out 15 batters in a complete-game three-hitter to lead the Columbus baseball team to a 10-3 win over New Glarus.

2014

Ian Statz fired a 2-over-par 36 at Watertown Country Club to finish as co-medalist at a Little Ten Conference meet, helping the Beaver Dam boys golf team to second place behind West Bend East.

2002

Jeanelle Roth fired a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the Columbus softball team’s 5-0 win over Cambridge. All five runs came in the fourth, a big frame that was sparked by Kasey Knudson’s two-run single. The Cardinals, ranked fourth in the state in their division at the time, improved to 10-1 on the year.

2001