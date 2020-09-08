TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Randolph shuts out Deerfield 12-0 in 1995 despite negative yards rushing; etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1995, Randolph was held to minus-8 yards rushing and was outgained 134-115 in total yards of offense but defeated Deeerfield 12-0 thanks to a pair of long touchdown tosses by Matt Syens — a 28-yard strike to Jason Zuhlke in the second quarter and a 46-yard fourth-quarter connection with Steve Alsum, who had two interceptions on defense. Randolph’s defense stopped Deerfield four times in the red zone to preserve the shutout.

1998

Mark McGwire belted homer No. 62 to pass Roger Maris’ all-time single-season mark. McGwire would set the new record at 70 homers only to be eclipsed by Baryy Bonds three years later when he swatted 73 dingers in 2001.

1992

Milwaukee Brewers’ all-time great Robin Yount went 1-for-5 in a 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians, recording career hit No. 2,999 on a single. He would get to 3,000, becoming the third-youngest player in history to do so (behind Ty Cobb and Hank Aaron) the next night.

1990

Coaching in his first game as head coach of the University of Wisconsin football team after having been hired following a successful stint as the Notre Dame defensive coordinate, Barry Alverez’s Badgers lost to Cal, 28-12.