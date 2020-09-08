TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Randolph shuts out Deerfield 12-0 in 1995 despite negative yards rushing; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1995, Randolph was held to minus-8 yards rushing and was outgained 134-115 in total yards of offense but defeated Deeerfield 12-0 thanks to a pair of long touchdown tosses by Matt Syens — a 28-yard strike to Jason Zuhlke in the second quarter and a 46-yard fourth-quarter connection with Steve Alsum, who had two interceptions on defense. Randolph’s defense stopped Deerfield four times in the red zone to preserve the shutout.
1998
Mark McGwire belted homer No. 62 to pass Roger Maris’ all-time single-season mark. McGwire would set the new record at 70 homers only to be eclipsed by Baryy Bonds three years later when he swatted 73 dingers in 2001.
1992
Milwaukee Brewers’ all-time great Robin Yount went 1-for-5 in a 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Indians, recording career hit No. 2,999 on a single. He would get to 3,000, becoming the third-youngest player in history to do so (behind Ty Cobb and Hank Aaron) the next night.
1990
Coaching in his first game as head coach of the University of Wisconsin football team after having been hired following a successful stint as the Notre Dame defensive coordinate, Barry Alverez’s Badgers lost to Cal, 28-12.
1985
Cincinnati Reds’ player-manager Pete Rose, batting second, went 2-for-5 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field to tie Ty Cobb for the all-time career hits lead at 4,191.
1968
American Arthur Ashe won his first Open era United States title, defeating Dutchman Tom Okker, 14-12, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in five sets. Ashe, who is the only black man ever to win the US Open title, is also the only black man to have ever won the singles title at the Australian Open (1970) and Wimbledon (1975).
1957
Faced with a full count, the Philadelphia Phillies’ Richie Ashburn fouled off 14 straight pitches before eventually drawing a walk.
