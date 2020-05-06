TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rebecca Baber leads Central Wisconsin Christian girls track and field team to Berlin Invite title in 1999; etc.

1993

The Beaver Dam and Waupun softball teams split a doubleheader, with the Golden Beavers taking game one 2-1 and the Warriors exacting revenge in game two with a 6-5 victory. Beaver Dam’s Nina Schneider twirled a two-hitter with a dozen strikeouts in the opener. Waupun made the most of the Golden Beavers’ seven errors to eke out the win in game two.

1988

New Jersey Devils head coach Jim Schoenfeld told referee Don Koharski to “have another doughnut” and called him a “fat pig,” after Koharski fell down during a heated exchange between the two following the Devils’ 6-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Wales Conference Finals (now the Eastern Conference) of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Schoenfeld was suspended for Game 4 but the Devils sought a court order to overturn the suspension. A judge did, indeed, issue a restraining order 40 minutes prior to the game, allowing Schoenfeld to coach, which prompted the officials to walk out. An hour-long delay ensued before the league was able to track down three local officials to work the game. Schoenfeld’s suspension was eventually upheld and he served it in Game 5. The Bruins won the series in seven games.