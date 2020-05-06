TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rebecca Baber leads Central Wisconsin Christian girls track and field team to Berlin Invite title in 1999; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1999, depth carried the Central Wisconsin Christian girls track and field team to first place at the Berlin Invite, as the Crusaders won just two events — Rebecca Baber was tops in the triple jump and long jump — but took second in three others and third in six, scoring just enough points to narrowly edge out the hosts by 2¾ points for the title. ...
2014
Waupun softball coach Tom Hagstrom collected career win No. 250 in the Warriors’ doubleheader sweep of Two Rivers. The Warriors won by scores of 12-0 and 11-0.
2003
Martha Glawe’s RBI single in the bottom of the 12th inning gave the Horicon softball team a 2-1 walkoff win over East Central Flyway Conference Rivers Division rival Oakfield.
2002
Mike Marx’s two-run double in the fifth inning — after the batter in front of him was intentionally walked — gave the Beaver Dam baseball team a 4-3 lead over Portage en route to an 8-3 victory over the Warriors, who were undefeated (13-0) and ranked fifth in Division 2 comingi into the contest. ... The Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball team, coached by current Beaver Dam girls basketball head honcho Tim Chase, scored five runs in the fourth inning to rally for a 7-4 win over Johnson Creek.
1999
Megan Ross had a hat trick to lead the Beaver Dam girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over Fond du Lac.
1997
Bridget Keel struck out 29 batters while allowing only three hits to help the Beaver Dam softball team remain unbeaten on the year (7-0) with a doubleheader sweep of Wisconsin Lutheran, winning 8-0 and 1-0.
1996
The Seattle Supersonics, who would advance to the NBA Finals before losing in six games to the Chicago Bulls, made 20-of-27 3-pointers (a blistering 74.1% success rate), including 13 straight at one point, during a 105-101 win over the two-time defending NBA champion Houston Rockets in game two of a Western Conference semifinals series.
1995
The Beaver Dam baseball team won 4-0 and 6-2 over Madison East to sweep a doubleheader. Sophomore pitcher Austin Bilke, who for a handful of years in the early-to-mid 2000s tried his hand at professional baseball in the minor leagues, was the pitcher of record in game two, striking out five, walking one and allowing three hits in four innings of work while getting the win.
1994
Cory Cheesbro fired a 9-over-par 79 at Quit-Qui-Oc in Elkhart Lake to lead the Mayville boys golf team to first place in Division 2 competition at the Elkhart Lake Invite. Cheesbro’s score, which was tops in D2, also helped the Cardinals take third among all divisions. The Cards’ went 1-2-3 in D2, in fact, as Jeff Kliefoth was runner-up with an 11-over 81 and Kyle Gourlie was third with a 12-over 82.
1993
The Beaver Dam and Waupun softball teams split a doubleheader, with the Golden Beavers taking game one 2-1 and the Warriors exacting revenge in game two with a 6-5 victory. Beaver Dam’s Nina Schneider twirled a two-hitter with a dozen strikeouts in the opener. Waupun made the most of the Golden Beavers’ seven errors to eke out the win in game two.
1988
New Jersey Devils head coach Jim Schoenfeld told referee Don Koharski to “have another doughnut” and called him a “fat pig,” after Koharski fell down during a heated exchange between the two following the Devils’ 6-1 loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Wales Conference Finals (now the Eastern Conference) of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Schoenfeld was suspended for Game 4 but the Devils sought a court order to overturn the suspension. A judge did, indeed, issue a restraining order 40 minutes prior to the game, allowing Schoenfeld to coach, which prompted the officials to walk out. An hour-long delay ensued before the league was able to track down three local officials to work the game. Schoenfeld’s suspension was eventually upheld and he served it in Game 5. The Bruins won the series in seven games.
1987
Mario Andretti set a one-lap speed record at Indianapolis Motor Speedway making it around the 2.5 mile track nicknamed The Brickyard at 218.204 mph.
1982
Gaylord Perry, whose prime years were with the San Francisco Giants (1962-71) and Cleveland Indians (72-75), notched career win No. 300 in the Seattle Mariners’ 7-3 victory over the New York Yankees at the Kingdome in Seattle.
1954
Roger Bannister of the United Kingdom became the first person to run a sub-4 minute mile, making it 1,600 meters in 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds on the track at Iffey Road in Oxford.
1953
Making his Major League Baseball debut, Bobo Holloman of the St. Louis Browns threw a no-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia A’s. He was the third player to throw a no-hitter in his debut, matching the feat accomplished by Charles Leander “Bumpus” Jones in 1892 and Ted Breitenstein in 1891.
1915
Twenty-year old Babe Ruth hit the first of his 714 career homers and also made his career pitching debut as a member of the Boston Red Sox in their 4-3, 15-inning loss to the rival New York Yankees.
