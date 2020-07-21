TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Reggie White causes a stir with anti-gay ad in 1998; etc.

On this date in 1998, Reggie White appeared in an anti-gay ad in the Washington Post wearing a Packers uniform, which violated the league’s licensing policy. White family spokesman Bill Horn assured the NFL and the Packers that the national ad campaign, paid for by a coalition of 15 Christian groups, would continue with a different photo of White.
2014
Parker Sadowski and Laine Yagodinski each had a triple and a homer to lead the way in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 12-11 shootout victory over Hartford in six innings because of darkness.
2001
Nick Ackley and Ryan Byrnes delivered back-to-back RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team an 11-1, mercy-rule victory over Ripon. The win also delivered BD its third straight East Central American Legion (ECAL) league championship. David Longseth went all five innings to get the win, allowing the one run on three hits and a walk.
1996
Tom Lehman, who entered the final round of the 1994 Masters, the 1995 U.S. Open and the 1996 U.S. Open in first place only to relinquish that spot and not finish atop of the leaderboard, finally got off the schneid by winning the British Open at Royal Lytham and St. Anne’s in England.
1995
The Raiders, who were tenants of Oakland from 1960 to 1981 before moving to Los Angeles for the 1982 season, got permission from NFL owners to move back to Oakland, where they resided from 1995 until moving to Las Vegas for the start of this coming season.
1992
Chris Straseskie (2-for-2 with two runs scored), Bob Lang (2-for-2 with a run and an RBI) and Pat Sommer (1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) led the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to a 5-2 win over Oconomowoc.
1991
Rod Carew, Gaylord Perry and Ferguson Jenkins were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Also inducted was Chicago native Bill Veeck, who owned the Triple-A Milwaukee Brewers from 1940 to 1945. The Brewers won three pennants in five years and Veeck sold the franchise for a profit of $275,000. He also is famous for starting Haray Caray’s “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” tradition, having successfully coerced Caray into singing to the whole crowd at Comiskey Park in 1976 when Veeck owned the White Sox and Caray was a broacaster for the team. The tradition continued when Caray made a crosstown switch to being a broadcaster for the Cubs and it only gained in popularity at Wrigley Field.
1989
Mike Tyson needed only one round and in 1 minute, 33 seconds knocked out Carl Williams for the heavyweight boxing title at Convention Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
1973
Atlanta Braves’ slugger Hank Aaron connected for career homer No. 700 on a third-inning fastball by Ken Brett in the Braves’ 8-4 loss to the Phillies at Atlanta Stadium.
1963
Jack Nicklaus won the first of his five PGA Championships and one of his record 18 major titles overall by two strokes over fellow American Dave Ragan at Dallas Athletic Club.
