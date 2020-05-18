TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Reggie White wrestles for WCW in '97; Linde leads Beaver Dam girls track team to conference title in '93; etc.

1988

The Oakland A’s Dave Stewart set a Major League Baseball record for balks in a season with 12, accomplishing the feat only 39 games into the year. He finished with 16 on the year,

1982

Detroit Tigers outfielder Larry Herndon became the 14th player in Major Leauge Baseball history to homer in four consecutive at bats, doing so once in a game on May 16 and three times in his next appearance on May 18. The previous two times it had been accomplished were both by the Phillies’ Mike Schimdt, over the course of two games in 1979 and in one game in 1976. It didn’t happen again until 1990, when the Kansas City Royals’ Bo Jackson homered three times on July 17, was injured in the game, and homered in his first at bat coming off the disabled list on Aug. 26.

1971

Frank Mahovlich scored two goals to lead the Montreal Canadians to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Chicago Stadium in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, sending the Habs to their record 17th championship. They won it five more times in the decade and have 24 total championships, although their title in 1993 is the last time a Canadian team won the title.

1956