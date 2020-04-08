TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rivera, Bilke pitch Beaver Dam baseball team to win over Portage in 1996; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
Senior Rollie Rivera and junior Austin Bilke combined to throw a two-hitter, leading the Beaver Dam baseball team to a season-opening 1-0 win over visiting Portage on this date in 1996. Senior Bob Buschke’s bases loaded sacrifice fly in the fourth inning produced the winning run, driving in Bilke, who singled to lead off the frame. ... Tim O’Brien was 2-for-3 with a homer to lead the Columbus baseball team to an 8-0 win over Lodi. The Cardinals scored five in the first and two in the second to bury the Blue Devils early.
2014
Freshman Natalie Krezinski, pitching in her first-ever varsity game, struck out 10 while throwing a no-hitter in the Beaver Dam softball team’s 8-2 win over Wisconsin Lutheran. The runs scored by the Vikings came as a result of a few walks, a wild pitch and an RBI groundout. ... Ryan Braun slugged three homers in the Brewers’ 10-4 win over Philadelphia, spoiling the Phillies’ home-opener at Citizens Bank Park.
2004
Dan Crombie’s three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning capped off a four-run frame as the Columbus baseball team rallied for a 7-4 win over Lake Mills. Tyler Mickelson’s RBI single tied the game at 4 before Crombie’s blast. Dane Schepp went the distance, scattering eight hits and four walks while striking out five in the victory.
2001
After winning the previous year’s U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship, Tiger Woods won the 2001 Masters for his fourth straight victory in a major — the “Tiger Slam.”
1995
Matt Sauer struck out 10 and walked three while throwing a five-inning no-hitter in the Waupun baseball team’s 11-0 win over Randolph. ... E.J. Dornfeldt also struck out 10 while walking four over six innings of two-hit ball in the Mayville baseball team’s 15-1 win over Wayland. Kevin Franke was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Cardinals.
1994
Jeremy Vander Galien’s two-run double in the top of the ninth inning broke a 2-all tie and lifted the Randolph baseball team to a 6-2 win over host Hustisford.
1993
Free agent Reggie White inked a deal with the Packers, becoming the first big name to change teams under the new collective bargaining agreement that allowed for unrestricted free agency.
1992
Milwaukee tied the game at 5 on an RBI single by Paul Molitor in the bottom of the ninth inning and then B.J. Surhoff hit a walkoff grand slam, giving the Brewers a 9-5 victory over the visiting Twins.
1991
Senior Jodi Butzlaff won the long jump, the triple jump, the 220 meters and was on the winning mile relay to lead the Mayville girls track and field team to first place among 36 teams at the indoor Oshkosh High School Invite. ... Facing Nolan Ryan for the second time since he notched career win No. 300 on July 31, 1990, at County Stadium in Milwaukee, the Brewers beat the flamethrowing righty and the Texas Rangers 5-4 at Arlington Stadium. Robin Yount hit a two-run homer off of Ryan.
1990
Nick Faldo repeated as Masters champion, winning on a second sudden-death playoff hole over Raymond Floyd.
1975
Frank Robinson made his debut as the first African American manager in baseball history, guiding the Cleveland Indians to a 5-3 win over the Yankees. The Indians went 79-80 that season.
1969
The first-ever regular season Major League Baseball game in Canada took place as the Montreal Expos began as a franchise and won 10-9 over the New York Mets on Opening Day. The Seattle Pilots, San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals also debuted as franchises on this date, with all three also winning.
1968
Major League Baseball’s Opening Day was postponed because of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
1963
The Detroit Tigers claimed off of waivers from the Chicago White Sox for $25,000 pitcher Denny McLain, who five years later would become Major League Baseball’s last 30-game winner.
1935
At the second-ever Masters, Gene Sarazan wins a Monday playoff over Craig Wood by 5 strokes.
