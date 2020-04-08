TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rivera, Bilke pitch Beaver Dam baseball team to win over Portage in 1996; etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

Senior Rollie Rivera and junior Austin Bilke combined to throw a two-hitter, leading the Beaver Dam baseball team to a season-opening 1-0 win over visiting Portage on this date in 1996. Senior Bob Buschke’s bases loaded sacrifice fly in the fourth inning produced the winning run, driving in Bilke, who singled to lead off the frame. ... Tim O’Brien was 2-for-3 with a homer to lead the Columbus baseball team to an 8-0 win over Lodi. The Cardinals scored five in the first and two in the second to bury the Blue Devils early.

2014

Freshman Natalie Krezinski, pitching in her first-ever varsity game, struck out 10 while throwing a no-hitter in the Beaver Dam softball team’s 8-2 win over Wisconsin Lutheran. The runs scored by the Vikings came as a result of a few walks, a wild pitch and an RBI groundout. ... Ryan Braun slugged three homers in the Brewers’ 10-4 win over Philadelphia, spoiling the Phillies’ home-opener at Citizens Bank Park.

2004