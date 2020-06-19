TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rivera's grand slam helps BD Post 146 beat Ripon 6-1 in 1995

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1995, Rollie Rivera hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to give the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball team extra cushion and an eventual 6-1 victory over Ripon in an East Central American Legion League game. Pitcher Austin Bilke went the distance, pitching seven innings without giving up an earned run on six hits, no walks and five strikeouts.

2019

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team put up three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game up with Oconomowoc Post 91. However, Post 91’s Jacob Arndt hit an RBI-ground out take the lead in the fifth and eventually a 4-3 victory over Post 146.

2003

The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball team traveled to Rapid City, South Dakota for the annual Jim Abdur Extra Inning Tournament. Post 146 opened up the tournament with a 12-9 victory over Colorado Springs. Post 146 tacked on five runs with two outs in the sixth inning to take a 12-8 lead. Beaver Dam pitcher Derek Minnig got out of a hole in the seventh inning when Colorado Springs had the bases loaded. Minnig held Springs to just one run to hold on for the three-run victory. Springs scored seven in the third to take a 7-5 lead, but Beaver Dam cut it to 7-6 after three. … Nextel put up $700 million to sponsor NASCAR’s stock car racing premier series. It replaced Winston as the name of the series and paid $40 million a year in rights fees and another $30 million a year promoting the series.