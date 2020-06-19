TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Rivera's grand slam helps BD Post 146 beat Ripon 6-1 in 1995

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1995, Rollie Rivera hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to give the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball team extra cushion and an eventual 6-1 victory over Ripon in an East Central American Legion League game. Pitcher Austin Bilke went the distance, pitching seven innings without giving up an earned run on six hits, no walks and five strikeouts.
2019
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team put up three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game up with Oconomowoc Post 91. However, Post 91’s Jacob Arndt hit an RBI-ground out take the lead in the fifth and eventually a 4-3 victory over Post 146.
2003
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball team traveled to Rapid City, South Dakota for the annual Jim Abdur Extra Inning Tournament. Post 146 opened up the tournament with a 12-9 victory over Colorado Springs. Post 146 tacked on five runs with two outs in the sixth inning to take a 12-8 lead. Beaver Dam pitcher Derek Minnig got out of a hole in the seventh inning when Colorado Springs had the bases loaded. Minnig held Springs to just one run to hold on for the three-run victory. Springs scored seven in the third to take a 7-5 lead, but Beaver Dam cut it to 7-6 after three. … Nextel put up $700 million to sponsor NASCAR’s stock car racing premier series. It replaced Winston as the name of the series and paid $40 million a year in rights fees and another $30 million a year promoting the series.
2000
Pitcher Jamey Wright pitched eight innings, giving up three hits while striking out a career-high eight batters and walking three to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Florida Marlins 2-0. … Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant led the Las Angeles Lakers to a 116-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, winning the series 4-2.
1997
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball team improved to 4-0 after Austn Bilke held Hartford to a measly two hits and drove in both of his team’s runs in a 2-0 victory. Bilke’s shot to right field brought in two runs in the fifth inning. Bilke pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and four walks.
1996
The Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 baseball team won a come-from-behind 8-5 game over Mayville. Beaver Dam had three runs in the sixth. Post 146 only had five hits on the day, but were walked eight times to help give Beaver Dam opportunities. Pitcher Jake Fakes got the win for Beaver Dam, striking out 12 batters.
1986
Just two days after the Boston Celtics took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, University of Maryland basketball star Len Bias died at Leland Memorial Hospital in Riverdale, Maryland. Bias, who averaged 23.2 points per game in his senior season with Maryland, died from cardiac arrhythmia induced by a cocaine overdose.
1977
The Boston Red Sox set a three-game record as they smacked 16 home runs against the New York Yankees.
1973
Pete Rose and Willie Davis both got their 2,000th career hit. Rose hit his against the San Francisco Giants and Davis’ was against the Atlanta Braves.
1936
German boxer Max Schmeling knocks out American heavyweight Joe Louis in 12 rounds at Yankee Stadium in New York.
1922
Paavo Nurmi’s time of 14 minutes, 28.2 seconds in the 5,000 meter run is marked as a world record.
1846
The New York Nines defeated the Knickerbockers 23-1 at the Cartwright Rules in Hoboken, New Jersey, in the official first recorded baseball game.
