TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Saints pack for training camp in La Crosse in 1993; etc.

On this day in 1993, the New Orleans Saints continued packing equipment for training camp at UW-La Crosse. Players reported to camp 10 days later, on July 16. The Saints held training camp at UW-L from 1988-1999, one of a handful of teams (Bears, Chiefs, Jaguars, Packers and Vikings were the others) to audition for the NFL season in Wisconsin or Minnesota in what was known as the Cheese League spanning from 1984-2009. When the Chiefs left UW-River Falls after 2009, it left only the Packers and Vikings.
2004
Mike Ackley crushed a monster three-run homer to give the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team a 5-0 lead in the third inning en route to a 7-4 win over Mayville.
2003
Roger Federer of Switzerland beat Australian Mark Philippoussis 7-6, 6-2, 7-6 to win the Wimbledon championship, the first of his record 20 Grand Slam titles.
2000
Ryan Byrnes had two RBIs and Eric Baldwin had a triple and two RBIs, helping the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team rally from down 3-1 entering the bottom of the third inning to winning 13-3 in five innings by virtue of the mercy rule. Beaver Dam put up a six-spot in the third then five in the fifth to end the contest early.
1999
Greg Furdeck’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning delivered an 11-10 win for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team over Hartford in the resumption of a game suspended earlier in the year. Then in the regularly scheduled game, Beaver Dam rallied from a 5-1 deficit with a six-run fifth inning to win 10-7. Andy Loizzo’s two-run single gave Beaver Dam a 7-5 lead in the fifth followed by back-to-back RBI singles by Furdeck and Pat Garland to cap off the big frame.
1990
Paul Laue and Nate Wilke of the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team both reached base back-to-back, the former via walk and the latter via error, then scored on a two-run double by Hartford’s Dave Burg of the Blue Team to tie the score at 2 in the top of the second inning of the East Central American Legion All-Star Game. Burg came home on a single by Juneau’s Nick Rahn to make it 3-2 but the Red Team, which included representatives from Horicon and Mayville, among others, went on to win 9-3. The Blue Team also included players from Waupun and Hustisford, among others.
1983
In the 50th MLB All-Star Game, Chicago native Fred Lynn of the California Angels hit a grand slam to lead the American League to a 13-3 win over the National League at Comiskey Park in Chicago.
1975
At 51 years, 7 months and 10 days old, Art Wall Jr. became the second oldest player to win a PGA Tour event, taking the top spot on the leaderboard at the Greater Milwaukee Open at Tuckaway Country Club in the south suburb of Franklin.
1949
Catcher Walker Cooper went 6-for-7 with three homers and 10 RBIs to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 23-4 win over the Chicago Cubs.
1933
In the first MLB All-Star Game, Babe Ruth homered to help the American League defeat the National League, 4-2 at Comiskey Park in Chicago. Frankie Frisch, one of the many famous “Franks” listed by Bob Uecker in a Usinger’s radio commercial played during Milwaukee Brewers broadcasts during recent years, was 2-for-4 with a homer to lead the NL. Ruth was 2-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs.
