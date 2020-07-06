TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Saints pack for training camp in La Crosse in 1993; etc.

1999

Greg Furdeck’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning delivered an 11-10 win for the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team over Hartford in the resumption of a game suspended earlier in the year. Then in the regularly scheduled game, Beaver Dam rallied from a 5-1 deficit with a six-run fifth inning to win 10-7. Andy Loizzo’s two-run single gave Beaver Dam a 7-5 lead in the fifth followed by back-to-back RBI singles by Furdeck and Pat Garland to cap off the big frame.

1990

Paul Laue and Nate Wilke of the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team both reached base back-to-back, the former via walk and the latter via error, then scored on a two-run double by Hartford’s Dave Burg of the Blue Team to tie the score at 2 in the top of the second inning of the East Central American Legion All-Star Game. Burg came home on a single by Juneau’s Nick Rahn to make it 3-2 but the Red Team, which included representatives from Horicon and Mayville, among others, went on to win 9-3. The Blue Team also included players from Waupun and Hustisford, among others.