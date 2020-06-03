TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Schliewe notches 22nd career no-hitter to pitch Horicon softball team to state in 2003; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2003, Senior Brooke Schliewe fired a no-hitter, the 22nd of her decorated career, to pitch the Horicon softball team to a 1-0 win over Algoma in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, sending the Marshladies to the state tournament for the third year in a row. She struck out 11 and walked one in the win, and she also dominated in a 2-1, 11-inning victory over Brookfield Catholic Central earlier in the day in the sectional semifinals, allowing four hits, one walk and striking out 17. In the finals, two straight errors and a bunt single by Allison Berndt loaded the bases in the top of the fifth before Martha Glawe scored on a passed ball to give Horicon the only run it would need to advance. Horicon went on to repeat as state champs after finishing as the state runner-up in 2001.
2016
Wayland’s Alex Idonije repeated as the Division 3 boys triple jump champion at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse.
2004
Beaver Dam’s Adam Drews won 6-2, 6-3 over Madison West’s Rehan Mirza in the opening round of the WIAA Division 1 boys tennis state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
2003
The Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa was ejected in the first inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays (the Devil Rays at the time) when his bat broke on a groundout and it was found to be corked. He would later claim to have mistakenly used a bat that was intended for batting practice only. ... The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Southern Methodist University second baseman Rickie Weeks second overall in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
2000
Columbus senior Amanda Weihert successfully defending her state title in the girls Division 2 100-meter high hurdles at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse. She also took second in the 300 low hurdles. Randolph/Cambria-Friesland’s Angie Sailer made the medal stand in two events, taking fifth in both the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash after a day earlier medaling in the long jump with a fifth-place showing.
1997
Austin Bilke’s two-run inside the park homer capped off a four-run top of the second inning for the Beaver Dam baseball team in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals against Kaukauna, giving the Golden Beavers a 6-0 lead over the Ghosts en route to a 12-9 victory and the program’s sixth trip to the state tournament. Bilke, who in the mid-2000s had a brief professional career as a Baltimore Orioles farmhand, finished 2-for-4 with a double, the homer and four RBIs. He was also the winning pitcher in Beaver Dam’s 4-3 victory over Fond du Lac in the sectional semifinals earlier in the day, striking out 11 and walking two while allowing eight hits and two earned runs. The Golden Beavers jumped out to a 4-2 lead after three innings and then kept the Cardinals from rallying the rest of the way.
1994
Beaver Dam’s Dania Douglas took second in the discus (130 feet, 5 inches) in girls Division 1 competition at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships in La Crosse.
1992
Michael Jordan made six 3-pointers en route to an NBA Finals-record 35 first half points in the Chicago Bulls 122-89 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1. He finished with 39 points and 11 assists.
1991
Steve Stancer carded a 10-over-par 82 to pace the Beaver Dam boys golf team to the eighth place spot among 16 teams in round one competition at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. The Golden Beavers would go on to take 10th following the final round of the 36-hole tourney.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!