TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Schliewe notches 22nd career no-hitter to pitch Horicon softball team to state in 2003; etc.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT





On this date in 2003, Senior Brooke Schliewe fired a no-hitter, the 22nd of her decorated career, to pitch the Horicon softball team to a 1-0 win over Algoma in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, sending the Marshladies to the state tournament for the third year in a row. She struck out 11 and walked one in the win, and she also dominated in a 2-1, 11-inning victory over Brookfield Catholic Central earlier in the day in the sectional semifinals, allowing four hits, one walk and striking out 17. In the finals, two straight errors and a bunt single by Allison Berndt loaded the bases in the top of the fifth before Martha Glawe scored on a passed ball to give Horicon the only run it would need to advance. Horicon went on to repeat as state champs after finishing as the state runner-up in 2001.