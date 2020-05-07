TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Slade, Heller help Horicon by Mayville softball team in 1996, ending Cards' 37-game conference winning streak; etc.

1994

Ryan Leaver (No. 3 singles) and Gary Schweisthal (No. 4) both took first place in their flights to lead the Beaver Dam boys tennis team to the championship among eight teams at the invite it played host to. ... Justin Kasten’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Ryan Slade to lead the Horicon baseball team to a walkoff 4-3 win over Markesan in game one of a doubleheadern and the Marshmen got the sweep with a 3-2 win in game two. ... Kevin Franke hit first-inning homers in both games of a doubleheader to lead the Mayville baseball team to a sweep over Rosendale Laconia, with both victories by the score of 6-1. Franke homered three times in all on the day, and teammate Jeremy Schraufnagel also had a roundtripper.