TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Slade, Heller help Horicon by Mayville softball team in 1996, ending Cards' 37-game conference winning streak; etc.

On this date in 1996, Jaclyn Slade’s RBI single in the third inning plated Stephanie Wrucke to break a scoreless tie, providing all the run support necessary to make a winner out of Jolene Heller in the Horicon softball team’s 3-0 victory over rival Mayville. Heller tossed a two-hitter, struck out eight and walked none in helping the Marshladies end Mayville’s 37-game Flyway Conference winning streak that dated back to 1993.
2015
Yasmani Grandal’s two-run single capped off a four-run sixth inning, which broke a 3-all tie, and he would belt a pair of three-run homers after that to finish with eight RBIs in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 14-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Grandal had no homers and four RBIs on the season going into the game.
2004
The Beaver Dam softball team scored two runs apiece in the first and second innings and Katie Lauff made that lead hold up, tossing a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and no walks in the Golden Beavers’ 4-0 win over Mequon Homestead.
1998
Brooke Conley’s goal 2 minutes, 10 seconds into the contest gave the Wayland girls soccer team an early 1-0 lead over Waupun but the Warriors’ Amanada Koch answered with four straight goals in leading her team to a 4-1 victory.
1994
Ryan Leaver (No. 3 singles) and Gary Schweisthal (No. 4) both took first place in their flights to lead the Beaver Dam boys tennis team to the championship among eight teams at the invite it played host to. ... Justin Kasten’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Ryan Slade to lead the Horicon baseball team to a walkoff 4-3 win over Markesan in game one of a doubleheadern and the Marshmen got the sweep with a 3-2 win in game two. ... Kevin Franke hit first-inning homers in both games of a doubleheader to lead the Mayville baseball team to a sweep over Rosendale Laconia, with both victories by the score of 6-1. Franke homered three times in all on the day, and teammate Jeremy Schraufnagel also had a roundtripper.
1991
Craig Priewe tossed a one-hitter with no walks and eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort to lead the Beaver Dam baseball team to a 3-0 win over Wisconsin Lutheran. ... Up-and-comer (and future Steroid Era pariah) Sammy Sosa homered in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 walkoff win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
1990
Right fielder Joe Hupf made a diving grab to rob Watertown clean-up batter Ken Bockhurst of an RBI hit with the tying run on third base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to preserve a 2-1 win for the Beaver Dam baseball team, getting the Golden Beavers with one win of securing their fourth straight Little Ten Conference championship.
1982
A California federal jury ruled that the NFL violated antitrust laws in preventing the Oakland Raiders from moving to the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Raiders resided in L.A. from 1982-1994 before moving back to Oakland, and now, in 2020, have moved to Las Vegas.
1960
Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher Larry Sherry and catcher Norm Sherry formed the 10th pitcher-catcher brother tandem in Major League Baseball history. It was also the first all-Jewish pitcher-catcher tandem.
1949
At the 75th Kentucky Derby, jockey Steve Brooks rode Ponder to victory.
1925
A game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Giants was postponed, marking the eighth straight postponed game for the Phillies.
