TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Suicide squeeze helps Wayland baseball beat Stockbridge in 1994

1993

The Mayville prep baseball team clobbered Laconia 13-2 in a Flyway Conference game to stay in contention for a league title. The win improved the Cardinals to 7-1 behind first-placed Lomira at 9-1. Mayville scored six times in the third inning to make it 6-1. The Cardinals tacked on five more runs in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach. Mayville pitcher E.J. Dornfeldt picked up his fourth win to stay undefeated and had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Mayville’s Kyle Gassner went 3-for-5 with an RBI as teammate Jeremy Budahn went 2-for-4 with a home run in the sixth inning.

1992

Beaver Dam’s Nina Schneider struck out 13 to help the prep softball team beat Hartford 8-5. Schneider only allowed five runs off of seven hits and seven walks. The Golden Beavers improved to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the Wisconsin Little Ten Conference. The Golden Beavers tallied five runs in the first two innings. Beaver Dam’s Robin Schumacher, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, brought in two runs off of her triple in the first inning and Schneider’s single later brought Schumacher home to make it 3-0. Schneider went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Beaver Dam’s Nikki Pinkerton also went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

1991