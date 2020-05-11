TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Suicide squeeze helps Wayland baseball beat Stockbridge in 1994

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1994, Mike Hansen’s suicide-squeeze bunt brought in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Wayland Academy prep baseball team edge by Stockbridge 2-1 in a non-conference game. Lincoln Nelson led off the ninth inning with a single and later stole second with no outs. He jogged over to third off a single by Nato Zuazua, and one out later came home off a bunt to help Big Red to improve to 8-6-1 on the season.
2002
The Horicon prep softball team won the Arrowhead Invitational, beating Waterford 2-0 in the championship game that was shorted to just 5 2/3 innings due to rain. The Marshladies also defeated Waukesha Catholic Memorial 3-0. Horicon pitcher Brooke Schliewe was credited for both of the wins. She struck out nine batters in the title game and 11 against Catholic Memorial. She finished the regular season with 15 shutouts. Horicon’s Kate Sullivan had two hits including a double and two RBIs against Catholic Memorial. Horicon finished the regular season with a 19-1 record.
1995
The Beaver Dam prep girls track and field team won the Fast Foot Invite at Beaver Dam High School with 86 points, which was just eight more points than second-place finisher Sun Prairie. Beaver Dam’s Mandy Vujnovich won the triple jump with a personal best 32-feet, 6 ½ inches and the high jump (4-10). She was also on the 1,600-meter relay team with Kathy Braker, Sarah Franke and Heather Ormont, which won with a time of 4 minutes, 24.89 seconds. Beaver Dam’s Sandy Bell and Ruth Luckas finished first and second, respectively, in the 800-meter run. Luckas’ throw of 33-9 ¾ was best in shot put.
1993
The Mayville prep baseball team clobbered Laconia 13-2 in a Flyway Conference game to stay in contention for a league title. The win improved the Cardinals to 7-1 behind first-placed Lomira at 9-1. Mayville scored six times in the third inning to make it 6-1. The Cardinals tacked on five more runs in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach. Mayville pitcher E.J. Dornfeldt picked up his fourth win to stay undefeated and had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Mayville’s Kyle Gassner went 3-for-5 with an RBI as teammate Jeremy Budahn went 2-for-4 with a home run in the sixth inning.
1992
Beaver Dam’s Nina Schneider struck out 13 to help the prep softball team beat Hartford 8-5. Schneider only allowed five runs off of seven hits and seven walks. The Golden Beavers improved to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in the Wisconsin Little Ten Conference. The Golden Beavers tallied five runs in the first two innings. Beaver Dam’s Robin Schumacher, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, brought in two runs off of her triple in the first inning and Schneider’s single later brought Schumacher home to make it 3-0. Schneider went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Beaver Dam’s Nikki Pinkerton also went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
1991
The Wayland Academy prep boys tennis team finished with 15 points by way of three second place finishes and No. 1 singles player Matt Keil took third to take first place at the WISAA Regional tournament. Wayland’s No. 2 singles player Virawat Dangsuburtra finished second. In No. 1 doubles play, Wayland’s Karl Berger and Peter Whang finished second. The No. 2 doubles team of Daniel Hayes and Greg Toledo also finished second for the Big Red.
1990
Wayland Academy named Dustin Johnson as its new football coach. He had been an assistant coach the previous fall and a math teacher. He took over for Steve Sharpe, who held the position since 1981. Sharpe stayed on as the Big Red’s wrestling and baseball coach. Johnson’s previous stop was at Gaylord (Minn.) High School where he was the defensive coordinator in 1988.
