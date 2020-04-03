TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sundquist gives Beaver Dam girls soccer team overtime victory; etc.

1995

Current Cambria-Friesland head basketball coach Derrick Smit hit one of four homers for the Hilltoppers baseball team in an 8-6 win over Rio/Fall River. ... The Columbus baseball team scored five runs in the fourth inning, all with two outs, to erase a two-run deficit in an eventual 6-5 win over Mayville. Senior Rich Wachholz’s two-run single capped the rally, which made a winner of pitcher Joe Kirchberg, who went the complete game, allowing nine hits and three walks while striking out 10. ... UCLA beat Arkansas 89-78 for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship, giving the Bruins their 11th title but first since 1975. They haven’t won one since.

1992

Nina Schneider went 4-for-4 with a solo homer to lead Beaver Dam’s softball team to a 5-1 win over Horicon, which a year earlier advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history. The Marshladies have returned to state seven times since, with four state titles. Schneider also got the win in the circle, albeit in wild fashion, walking nine and striking out 10. She allowed four hits.

1991