TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Sundquist gives Beaver Dam girls soccer team overtime victory; etc.

2003
Nichelle Sundquist scored 90 seconds into overtime to give the Beaver Dam girls soccer team a 2-1 victory over DeForest. The Norskies’ goalie attempted to clear the ball from the penalty box but it caromed off of Kelly Wulff, who got credit for the assist on the winner.
2000
Morris Peterson had 21 points and five assists, A.J. Granger had 19 points and nine rebounds and Mateen Cleaves had 18 points to pace Michigan State to an 89-76 win over Florida in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship game.
1998
Jose Valentin hit three homers to lead the Brewers to a 7-1 win over the Florida Marlins. It was the first three-homer game for a Milwaukee player since Dale Sveum accomplished the feat vs. the California Angels in 1987. ... Dutchie Caray, the widow of Harry Caray, who passed away a month and a half earlier on Feb. 18, leads the Wrigley Field crowd in “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” just like her late husband used to do, in the Chicago Cubs’ first home game since Harry’s death.
1997
The Randolph baseball team rallied from a 10-1 deficit after two innings to win 20-15 over Rio/Fall River. The Rockets used a seven-run third to climb back in the game. Sophomore Joe Schultz was 4-for-5 with three RBIs for the winners.
1995
Current Cambria-Friesland head basketball coach Derrick Smit hit one of four homers for the Hilltoppers baseball team in an 8-6 win over Rio/Fall River. ... The Columbus baseball team scored five runs in the fourth inning, all with two outs, to erase a two-run deficit in an eventual 6-5 win over Mayville. Senior Rich Wachholz’s two-run single capped the rally, which made a winner of pitcher Joe Kirchberg, who went the complete game, allowing nine hits and three walks while striking out 10. ... UCLA beat Arkansas 89-78 for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship, giving the Bruins their 11th title but first since 1975. They haven’t won one since.
1992
Nina Schneider went 4-for-4 with a solo homer to lead Beaver Dam’s softball team to a 5-1 win over Horicon, which a year earlier advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history. The Marshladies have returned to state seven times since, with four state titles. Schneider also got the win in the circle, albeit in wild fashion, walking nine and striking out 10. She allowed four hits.
1991
The Chicago White Sox signed Bo Jackson. ... Actor Tom Selleck appeared as a pinch hitter for the Detroit Tigers in a spring training game, fouling off several pitches before striking out against the Cincinnati Reds’ Tim Layana. ... Old Comiskey Park, the home of the Chicago White Sox since 1910, was demolished on the south side of Chicago. The White Sox opened the season across the street at new Comiskey Park 15 days later with a 16-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
1990
Freshman pitcher April Evans allowed three hits while striking out six in the Cambria-Friesland softball team’s 5-1 win over Princeton. Maria Rataczak had two hits and Heidi Prochnow had two RBIs for the Hilltoppers in the victory. ... The Mayville baseball team scored nine runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 12-7 season-opening win over Kettle Moraine Lutheran. The big inning nullified the nine errors committed by the Cardinals.
1989
Michigan defeated Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship game, getting the go-ahead points on two free throws by Rumeal Robinson in the final seconds following a questionable blocking call against Gerald Greene. Future NBA star Glen Rice had 31 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines.
1983
In the championship game of the second-ever NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, Southern California beat Louisiana Tech, 69-67. Cheryl Miller was named Most Outstanding Player.
1966
Tom Seaver signs with the New York Mets for a $50,000 bonus.
1935
Yasuo Ikenada runs world-record marathon (2 hours, 26 minutes, 44 seconds).
1923
Two “Black Sox” sued the Chicago White Sox for back salary. Their lawsuit was unsuccessful.
