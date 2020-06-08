TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Tillema has special outtings on June 8 in 2019 and 2018

2000

Dan Hallman stepped down as the Beaver Dam boys basketball coach. During his six seasons leading the program, he posted a 59-72 record. He led the Golden Beavers to a Little Ten Wisconsin Conference title and advanced to the Division 1 sectional final, only to lose to the eventual state champions Milwaukee Vincent in 1998. He said the reason he stepped down was family oriented, according to the article written by the Daily Citizen in 2000.

1999

The Mayville softball team escaped Waukasha with a 1-0 victory over Hortonville, in a Division 2 state semifinal, at Saratoga Complex. The Cardinals did it behind strong pitching by Melissa Benter, who pitched a three-hitter and struck out 13 batters and walked just one batter. It was Benter’s sixth shutout of the season. The Cardinals got the game’s only run in the first inning when Nicole Ramrath had an RBI-single. The Cardinals had seven hits off of Hortonville pitcher Bridget Griesbach.

