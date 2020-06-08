TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Tillema has special outtings on June 8 in 2019 and 2018

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 2019, Pitcher Allison Tillema struck out 13 batters as she led the Horicon softball team to a 13-4 victory over Mishicot for the Division 4 state championship. It was the Marshladies’ second title in a row. She finished the tournament with 20 strikeouts, after having seven against Thorp the previous day, which was third most in D4 tournament history. Tillema also had a three-run homer in an eight-run third inning to help the Marshladies rack up an 11-0 lead.
2018
Allison Tillema tossed a no-hitter in a 10-0 shutout victory over Stevens Point Pacelli in a Division 4 state semifinal game. It was the 12th no hitter in state tournament history. It was the first no hitter at state since two were thrown in 2016. Tillema finished with two strikeouts while walking three.
2017
The Mayville girls soccer team scored two unanswered goals to edge by Campbellsport 2-1 in a Division 3 sectional semifinal game. The Cardinals advanced to their first sectional final game for the first time since 2011 when they defeated Lake Mills 2-0 to advance to the state tournament. The Cardinals trailed early when Campbellsport’s Natasha Ann Quick scored in the seventh minute. But Mayville’s Rachel Wagner tied it up in the 33rd minute. Wagner would assist Erin Steele on the game winner in the 60th minute. Mayville’s Beth Falk finished with 12 saves in goal.
2000
Dan Hallman stepped down as the Beaver Dam boys basketball coach. During his six seasons leading the program, he posted a 59-72 record. He led the Golden Beavers to a Little Ten Wisconsin Conference title and advanced to the Division 1 sectional final, only to lose to the eventual state champions Milwaukee Vincent in 1998. He said the reason he stepped down was family oriented, according to the article written by the Daily Citizen in 2000.
1999
The Mayville softball team escaped Waukasha with a 1-0 victory over Hortonville, in a Division 2 state semifinal, at Saratoga Complex. The Cardinals did it behind strong pitching by Melissa Benter, who pitched a three-hitter and struck out 13 batters and walked just one batter. It was Benter’s sixth shutout of the season. The Cardinals got the game’s only run in the first inning when Nicole Ramrath had an RBI-single. The Cardinals had seven hits off of Hortonville pitcher Bridget Griesbach.
1993
Beaver Dam golfer Scott Chitko shot a 79 on the second day of the Division 1 state golf meet. He shot a 77 on the first day and ended with a 156, which tied for seventh. His coach, Dick Heckel said Chitko played better in the second round and attained his goal of finishing in the top 10. In the division 2 tournament, Horicon’s Tim Pagel finished with a 166, with rounds of 82 and 82, respectively.
1961
Eddie Mathews, Hank Aaron, Joe Adcock and Frank Thomas hit consecutive homers off the Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jim Maloney and Mashall Bridges in the seventh inning, making the Milwaukee Braves the first team to hit four consecutive home runs. However, the Braves couldn’t follow through at the end, allowing the Reds to win 10-8 at Crosley Field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!