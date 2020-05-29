TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Troy Osmus' monster day at plate sends Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball team to state in 1996; etc.

1998

The Randolph softball team put up a 10-spot in the second inning en route to winning big over Wild Rose, 16-6, in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals. Laura Grieger allowed only two hits, although she walked four, and struck out nine in the five-inning victory and Wendy Siedschlag was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the way at the dish.

1992

Chad Eberle was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and Pat Sommer (2-for-4 with a double), Kyle Christensen (2-for-3) and Bob Lang (2-for-4) also all collected two hits in the game as Beaver Dam used a three-run first inning and four-run second to pave the way to a 12-3 victory over Sheboygan North in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals.

1991

Clay Frick tied for medalist honors with a 6-over-par 76 at Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake and teammate Scott Chitko came in second with a 77, leading the Beaver Dam boys golf team to first place among eight teams at a WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament, sending the Golden Beavers on to the state tournament, held during that time at Fox Hills in Mishicot. Todd Michael had an 84 and Steve Stancer an 86 as Beaver Dam just barely advanced, posting a 323 to edge out co-third place finishers Fond du Lac and Plymouth by just two strokes. The top two teams advanced to state and that honor went to BD and Sheboygan North, which posted a 324. Fond du Lac took third at state the previous year and returned its entire line-up in 1991. “This is by far our best round of the year and one of the biggest upsets I’ve had in 15 years of coaching,” BD coach Dick Heckel said.