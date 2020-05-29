TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Troy Osmus' monster day at plate sends Hustisford/Dodgeland baseball team to state in 1996; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1996, Troy Osmus was a combined 7-for-9 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs in Hustisford/Dodgeland’s 8-3 win over Waterford in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals and 14-5 win over Edgerton in the finals, sending H/D on to the state tournament. Osmus was 4-for-5 vs. Edgerton with a grand slam, a solo homer and five of the six RBIs.
2014
Brennan Engel’s solo homer in the bottom of the first inning tied the game at one and Beaver Dam’s softball team plated two more runs in the fifth inning before Brooke Heck got out of a two-out bases loaded jam in the top of the seventh to nail down a 3-1 victory over Oshkosh West in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals.
2003
Allison Berndt’s suicide squeeze bunt plated Martha Glawe in the fifth inning and Brooke Schliewe threw a two-hitter with no walks and four strikeouts as the Horicon softball team won 1-0 over rival Oakfield in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals. Horicon, the defending state champion, was ranked No. 1 in the state in D3 and Oakfield was ranked third.
2001
Val Curry, the No. 7 hitter in the order, started the seventh-inning rally with a one-out single, and leadoff hitter Amanda Tovar’s two-out shot to shortstop plated the tying and winning runs when the throw to first sailed wide, sending the Horicon softball team to the state tournament with a 2-1 walkoff win over McFarland in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals.
1998
The Randolph softball team put up a 10-spot in the second inning en route to winning big over Wild Rose, 16-6, in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals. Laura Grieger allowed only two hits, although she walked four, and struck out nine in the five-inning victory and Wendy Siedschlag was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the way at the dish.
1992
Chad Eberle was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and Pat Sommer (2-for-4 with a double), Kyle Christensen (2-for-3) and Bob Lang (2-for-4) also all collected two hits in the game as Beaver Dam used a three-run first inning and four-run second to pave the way to a 12-3 victory over Sheboygan North in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals.
1991
Clay Frick tied for medalist honors with a 6-over-par 76 at Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake and teammate Scott Chitko came in second with a 77, leading the Beaver Dam boys golf team to first place among eight teams at a WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament, sending the Golden Beavers on to the state tournament, held during that time at Fox Hills in Mishicot. Todd Michael had an 84 and Steve Stancer an 86 as Beaver Dam just barely advanced, posting a 323 to edge out co-third place finishers Fond du Lac and Plymouth by just two strokes. The top two teams advanced to state and that honor went to BD and Sheboygan North, which posted a 324. Fond du Lac took third at state the previous year and returned its entire line-up in 1991. “This is by far our best round of the year and one of the biggest upsets I’ve had in 15 years of coaching,” BD coach Dick Heckel said.
1989
Philadelphia Phillies’ 12-time All-Star third baseman Mike Schmidt retired, finishing with 548 career homers.
1980
The Boston Celtics’ Larry Bird edged out the Los Angeles Lakers’ Magic Johnson for the NBA Rookie of the Year award in the latest installment of a career-long rivalry between the two, one that dated back to when Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans beat Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores’ in the 1979 NCAA Division I men’s basketball national title game.
1976
Houston’s Joe Niekro was the winning pitcher and hit a home run off his brother, Phil Niekro, as the Astros beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1. It was the only home run hit by Joe in his 22-year major league career.
1965
Philadelphia’s Richie Allen hit a 529-foot home run over the roof of Connie Mack Stadium in Philadelphia off Chicago’s Larry Jackson in the Phillies’ 4-2 win over the Cubs.
1916
Christy Matthewson tossed a complete game shutout as the New York Giants won 3-0 over the Boston Braves at Braves Stadium in Boston, marking the Giants’ 17th consecutive road victory.
