TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Troy Prieve, Beaver Dam football team notch 14-0 Week 2 win over Brookfield East in 1992; etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1992, buoyed by a pair of touchdowns from Troy Prieve and bend-but-don’t-break defense, the Beaver Dam prep football team notched its first win of the season with a 14-0 Week 2 victory over Brookfield East. Prieve scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Brad Fitzpatrick in the first quarter then on a 1-yard burst in the third quarter.

Beaver Dam, which got 88 yards rushing on 21 carries from Kyle Christensen, gained 165 yards on the ground and had 266 yards of total offense while East had 190 yards of total offense.

Also in Week 2 from around the area, Mayville got three first-quarter rushing TDs from Scott Hilber — now the Cardinals head coach — en route to a dominant 56-0 win over Waupun; Gary Gove, who had 123 rushing yards in the game, scored on a 1-yard TD run with 3 minutes, 50 seconds left to give Randolph a 22-20 lead after Wild Rose had scored 20 unanswered points, and the Rockets held on to win by that same score; and Jeremy Cramer had 230 yards rushing to fuel Dodgeland to a 30-6 win over Hustisford.

2015