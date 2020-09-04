TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Troy Prieve, Beaver Dam football team notch 14-0 Week 2 win over Brookfield East in 1992; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1992, buoyed by a pair of touchdowns from Troy Prieve and bend-but-don’t-break defense, the Beaver Dam prep football team notched its first win of the season with a 14-0 Week 2 victory over Brookfield East. Prieve scored on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Brad Fitzpatrick in the first quarter then on a 1-yard burst in the third quarter.
Beaver Dam, which got 88 yards rushing on 21 carries from Kyle Christensen, gained 165 yards on the ground and had 266 yards of total offense while East had 190 yards of total offense.
Also in Week 2 from around the area, Mayville got three first-quarter rushing TDs from Scott Hilber — now the Cardinals head coach — en route to a dominant 56-0 win over Waupun; Gary Gove, who had 123 rushing yards in the game, scored on a 1-yard TD run with 3 minutes, 50 seconds left to give Randolph a 22-20 lead after Wild Rose had scored 20 unanswered points, and the Rockets held on to win by that same score; and Jeremy Cramer had 230 yards rushing to fuel Dodgeland to a 30-6 win over Hustisford.
2015
Xander Herpel’s diving catch in the front right corner of the end zone, right by the pylon, was good for a 6-0 lead for the Randolph football team. It ended up being the only points to help the Rockets defeat Johnson Creek in a Trailways Small Conference game.
Herpel also had an interception near midfield with 3 minutes remaining to seal the victory for the Rockets, who improved to 2-1 and 1-0 in conference. Randolph’s Mitch Miller ran for 92 yards and Trent Woreck threw for 80.
The 14-yard touchdown reception by Herpel was his only catch of the night as the leading receiver was Spencer Emerson who caught five passes for 66 yards.
1998
Running back Mike Wreath ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns to help the Dodgeland football team defeat Hustisford 26-7 in a non-conference game. Wreath scored on a 1-yard carry with 2:01 left in the first, then had a 41-yard touchdown run in the third before scoring on a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth. Dodgeland quarterback Josh Amsler found Adam Bosak for a 46-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
The Trojans defense gave up 19 rushing yards and didn’t allow the Falcons to get past the Dodgeland 40-yard line in the second half. Hustisford’s Cade Schreiber did have a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter to get the Falcons on the board.
He finished with 3 yards rushing on 11 attempts. Armsler passed for 133 yards.
