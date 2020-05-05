TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: UWGB product Tony Bennett plays part in end to Kevin McHale's career in 1993; etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1993, Boston Celtics great Kevin McHale announced his retirement following the Celtics’ 104-103 series-clinching loss to the Charlotte Hornets at the Charlotte Coliseum in game four of a first round series in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay product Tony Bennett, a 1988 Green Bay Preble graduate who was drafted by the Hornets in the second round of the 1992 draft, played 8 minutes in the game and was 1-for-4 shooting with three points. He was the Hornets backup point guard to Mugsy Bogues from 92-95.

2014

Kayla Murray’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the Beaver Dam softball team the lead for good in an eventual 8-4 victory over Wisconsin Lutheran.

2004

The New York Mets’ Mike Piazza hit his 352nd homer as a catcher, most all-time at that position. It was his 353rd career homer as he was transitioning to first base late in his career. He finished with 396 homers as a catcher, still a record, and 427 overall.

1997