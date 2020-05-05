TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: UWGB product Tony Bennett plays part in end to Kevin McHale's career in 1993; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1993, Boston Celtics great Kevin McHale announced his retirement following the Celtics’ 104-103 series-clinching loss to the Charlotte Hornets at the Charlotte Coliseum in game four of a first round series in the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoffs. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay product Tony Bennett, a 1988 Green Bay Preble graduate who was drafted by the Hornets in the second round of the 1992 draft, played 8 minutes in the game and was 1-for-4 shooting with three points. He was the Hornets backup point guard to Mugsy Bogues from 92-95.
2014
Kayla Murray’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the Beaver Dam softball team the lead for good in an eventual 8-4 victory over Wisconsin Lutheran.
2004
The New York Mets’ Mike Piazza hit his 352nd homer as a catcher, most all-time at that position. It was his 353rd career homer as he was transitioning to first base late in his career. He finished with 396 homers as a catcher, still a record, and 427 overall.
1997
Marcus Sorgent hit a pair of homers and had three RBIs as the Mayville baseball team battered Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 21-9. Jermie Keller’s three-run homer in the third tied the game at 8 and after KML added a run in the bottom half to go back in front the Cardinals, who mashed five homers in the game, put up a nine-spot to blow the game wide open.
1996
Rusty Wallace, a fan favorite in Wisconsin because of his Miller Beer sponsorship, won NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Sears Point Raceway, a road course in Sonoma, Calif.
1994
Jenny Erdman and Rachel Schmidt stole four bases apiece as the Beaver Dam softball team finished with 10 in all during a 7-2 game one win over West Bend East, then Brooke Mulvaney’s bases clearing double was the highlight of a six-run second in game two en route to a 17-4 victory. ... Cara Youngbeck struck out nine batters and didn’t issue a walk while tossing a one-hitter in the Mayville softball team’s 2-0 win over Horicon. One run scored on a passed ball and another on Amy Williams’ RBI single, both in the first inning, to provide the necessary offense for the Cardinals, who improved to 11-0 in a year that would end with them making the program’s first-ever state tournament.
1990
Matt Brandenburg twirled a two-hitter to lead the Beaver Dam baseball team to a 4-0 win over Madison Edgewood in game one of a doubleheader. The Golden Beavers lost game two, 6-4. ... The Beaver Dam girls track and field team won seven invites en route to the championship at the Little Ten Conference Relays.
1978
The Cincinnati Reds’ Pete Rose singled off of Montreal Expos’ pitcher Steve Rodgers for his 3,000th career hit, the 14th player in history to reach that milestone. Rose would go on to become baseball’s all-time hit king with 4,256. Ty Cobb is second all-time with 4,191.
1969
The Milwaukee Bucks signed No. 1 overall draft pick Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). ... The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-106 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, giving the Celtics their sixth title over the Lakers in the decade (1962, 63, 65, 66 and 68 were the others, with the series in 62 and 66 also going seven games). It was also Boston’s 11th title in 13 the span of 13 years.
1935
American Jesse Owens set the world record in the long jump at 26 feet, 8½ inches. The current record is 29-4¼ set by Mike Powell of the United States in 1991.
1904
Cy Young pitched the first perfect game of the modern era, leading the Boston Americans to a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Athletics.
