TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun falls in state softball D2 title game in 2015; Brewers tie franchise record with 22 hits in win over Mariners in 1991; etc.

On this date in 2015, the Waupun softball team suffered a 3-0 loss to La Crosse Logan in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game, ending the Warriors’ bid for the program’s first state title one victory short. It was the program’s first trip to state since 1985.
2014
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Chuck Noll, who led the Steelers to four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s, died at the age of 82.
2003
Roger Clemens notched career win No. 300 and also became on the third player in baseball history with 4,000 strikeouts in the New York Yankees’ 5-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
2002
Abe White pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball, allowing six walks and striking out eight while also homering at the plate to lead the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team to a 16-0 drubbing of Ripon. Jose Alvarado also homered for Beaver Dam, which improved to a perfect 6-0 on the young summer. ... Future Hall of Famers Dominik Hasek and Luc Robitaille won their first titles, coach Scotty Bowman won his record ninth title and the Detroit Red Wings claimed their 10th in franchise, beating the Carolina Panthers 3-1 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to take the series four games to one. Bowman then announced his retirement on ice during the celebration festivities.
1997
Steve Kerr’s jumper with under 7 seconds remaining broke an 86-all tie and sent the Chicago Bulls on to an 90-86 victory over the Utah Jazz at the United Center in Chicago in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, delivering the Bulls their second straight championship and fifth in seven years.
1994
Lou Saban, who died in March, 2009, at the age of 88, was fired as coach of the Arena Football League’s Milwaukee Mustangs following an 0-4 start to the year. He was a distant cousin of Alabama coach Nick Saban.
1992
The Milwaukee Brewers tied a franchise record with 22 hits in a 14-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at the Kingdome in Seattle. Robin Yount had a two-run homer in the game and rookie catcher David Nilsson had four hits.
1991
Pat Sommers went a perfect 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and two singles in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 6-1 win over Waupun. ... A spectator was killed by lightning at the U.S. Open men’s golf tournament at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.
1973
Los Angeles Dodgers infielders Steve Garvey (first base), Davey Lopes (second base; he would later manage the Milwaukee Brewers) Ron Cey (third base) and Bill Russell (shortstop) all played in the same game for the first time. They were all in the starting line-up together for the first time 10 days later in game two of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, and they would stay together for 8½ more years, a longevity record in baseball for one infield. Their last game together was as the top four hitters in the line-up on Oct. 25, 1981, in the Dodgers’ 2-0 win over the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series, giving L.A. the title by taking the series four games to one.
1948
With Babe Ruth in attendance at Yankee Stadium for the final time in his life, his No. 3 was retired by the New York Yankees. He died two months later on Aug. 16 of cancer.
1947
In the first-ever night game at Fenway Park, the host Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox, 5-3.
1937
The “Yankee Clipper” Joe Dimaggio hit three straight homers in New York’s 8-8, 11-inning tie against the St. Louis Browns at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis. Dimaggio finished 3-for-6 with five RBIs.
1921
New York Yankees pitcher Babe Ruth belted two homers in an 11-8 win over the Detroit Tigers.
