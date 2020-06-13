TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun falls in state softball D2 title game in 2015; Brewers tie franchise record with 22 hits in win over Mariners in 1991; etc.

1997

Steve Kerr’s jumper with under 7 seconds remaining broke an 86-all tie and sent the Chicago Bulls on to an 90-86 victory over the Utah Jazz at the United Center in Chicago in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, delivering the Bulls their second straight championship and fifth in seven years.

1994

Lou Saban, who died in March, 2009, at the age of 88, was fired as coach of the Arena Football League’s Milwaukee Mustangs following an 0-4 start to the year. He was a distant cousin of Alabama coach Nick Saban.

1992

The Milwaukee Brewers tied a franchise record with 22 hits in a 14-4 win over the Seattle Mariners at the Kingdome in Seattle. Robin Yount had a two-run homer in the game and rookie catcher David Nilsson had four hits.

1991

Pat Sommers went a perfect 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and two singles in the Beaver Dam American Legion Post 146 varsity baseball team’s 6-1 win over Waupun. ... A spectator was killed by lightning at the U.S. Open men’s golf tournament at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn.

1973