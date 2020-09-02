TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun girls volleyball team opens 1993 state title-winning season with victory over Watertown; etc.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT

On this date in 1993, the Waupun prep girls volleyball team opened its season with a 15-7, 15-7, 15-4 win over visiting Watertown. Jean Harmsen had nine kills to lead the way. Waupun would go on to win the WIAA Division 2 state title that year, the first of 11 for the program between 1993 and 2008. It was also the first of 16 state tournament appearances for Waupun, which has been the state runner-up twice and also qualified for state in 2010 and 2014.

2016

The Waupun prep football team scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to erase a 17-7 deficit and defeat Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27-17. A 1-yard touchdown run by Reece Homan in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 17-14 then Caleb Sauer ripped off a 68-yard TD run midway through the quarter to give the Warriors a 20-17 lead before the extra point was no good. Sauer’s 3-yard TD run with 1 minute, 52 seconds to go provided the punctuation mark on the victory as well as his own monster day, as he ran for three TDs in all and 275 yards on 26 carries.