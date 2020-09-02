TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Waupun girls volleyball team opens 1993 state title-winning season with victory over Watertown; etc.

TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT
On this date in 1993, the Waupun prep girls volleyball team opened its season with a 15-7, 15-7, 15-4 win over visiting Watertown. Jean Harmsen had nine kills to lead the way. Waupun would go on to win the WIAA Division 2 state title that year, the first of 11 for the program between 1993 and 2008. It was also the first of 16 state tournament appearances for Waupun, which has been the state runner-up twice and also qualified for state in 2010 and 2014.
2016
The Waupun prep football team scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to erase a 17-7 deficit and defeat Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27-17. A 1-yard touchdown run by Reece Homan in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter cut the deficit to 17-14 then Caleb Sauer ripped off a 68-yard TD run midway through the quarter to give the Warriors a 20-17 lead before the extra point was no good. Sauer’s 3-yard TD run with 1 minute, 52 seconds to go provided the punctuation mark on the victory as well as his own monster day, as he ran for three TDs in all and 275 yards on 26 carries.
Also in Week 3 action around the area on this date in 2016, Columbus’ Jake Smith ran for four TDs and 190 yards while quarterback Tanner Perry had 99 rushing yards and four total TDs (two on the ground, two through the air) as the Cardinals routed Belleville 56-18.
2014
Columbus’ Mikaela Lietha won the girls 5,000-meter race at River Bend Park in Horicon to lead the Cardinals’ prep girls cross country team to a runner-up finish at the Dodge County Invite.
1999
Mike Zastrow, Travis Heller and Joe Gremminger finished 1-2-3 to lead the Horicon boys cross country team to the Dodge County Invite championship on the 5,000-meter course at Beaver Dam High School. “It’s impossible for me to predict which one of those guys is going to even finish first on our team,” said Horicon coach Mike LeBoutan, who still is the head coach of the Marshmen.
1997
Travis Gruenewald scored in the 31st minute to help the Central Wisconsin Christian prep boys soccer team to a 1-0 halftime lead and then Gruenewald (one goal) and Mark Smits (two) accounted for three second-half tallies as the Crusaders cruised to a 4-0 victory over Oshkosh Lourdes. The Crusaders led in shots on goal in the contest, 28-5.
1994
Paced by a stingy defensive effort that limited Glendale Nicolet to only 78 yards of total offense, the Beaver Dam prep football team cruised to a 27-3 road victory to even its record at 1-1. Quarterback Brandon Lamers had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and also connected with running back Eric Johnson for a 53-yard TD strike to lead the way to victory. Johnson rushed for 98 yards on 14 carries.
Other highlights from the Friday night lights action in the area included a 3-0 victory for Hustisford over nearby rival Dodgeland on Ryan Magyar’s 31-yard field goal midway through the third quarter; Cambria-Friesland’s 24-7 victory over nearby rival Pardeeville, with all four of C-F’s touchdowns coming via the ground on runs inside of 10 yards but current C-F boys basketball coach Derrick Smit helping move the sticks into the red zone, as the QB threw for 81 yards on 7-of-11 passing with one interception; and Columbus’ 21-0 thrashing of Ripon paced by dominant defense (the Tigers leading rusher had negative yards rushing and the team managed only two first downs in the contest) and an effective ground attack led by Nick Henning accounting for two second quarter TDs and 79 of the Cardinals’ 171 yards.
1993
The Beaver Dam boys cross country team was the only boys team in the field to have all five of its runners finish in the top 15 en route to the Golden Beavers taking first place at the Dodge County Invite. Travis Weisensel, Matt Barrette and Charlie Boldt finished fourth, fifth, and sixth in that order while Denin Gutgesell was 10th and Ryan Hill 12th. On the girls side, Mayville’s Laura Verwiebe claimed runner-up honors to pace the Cardinals to the title. Sadie O’Dell (fifth), Kristin Bonnett (sixth), Kelly Sabel (seventh) and Lynette Drexler (eighth) also all finished in the top eight for the Cards, who repeated as champions at the Invite after also winning it in 1992.
1972
Chicago Cubs pitcher Milt Pappas tossed a no-hitter in the Cubs’ 8-0 win over the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. Pappas walked pinch hitter Larry Stahl with two outs in the ninth inning to lose the perfect game. He had an 0-2 count on Stahl but issued the walk on four straight close pitches that were called balls. It was the second no-hitter thrown by a Cubs pitcher that season and fourth in four years, but a Cubs pitcher wouldn’t throw a no-hitter again until Carlos Zambrano accomplished the feat on Sept. 14, 2008, against the Houston Astros in a game played at Miller Park because of Hurricane Ike making landfall in Houston.
1966
In the franchise’s first-ever game, the Miami Dolphins’ Joe Auer returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. The Dolphins, however, would go on to lose 23-14 to the Oakland Raiders at the Orange Bowl in Miami.
1965
Chicago Cubs shortstop Ernie Banks belted career homer No. 400 in the Cubs’ 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.
1957
The Milwaukee Braves’ Frank Torre, brother of Joe Torre, scored an MLB-record six runs in the Braves’ 23-10 win over the Chicago Cubs a month and a half prior to the Braves beating the New York Yankees 5-0 at Yankee Stadium in Game 7 of the World Series. It remains the city of Milwaukee’s only World Series title.
1940
Byron Nelson won his first PGA Championship, edging Sam Snead 1-up in a 36-hole final round at Hershey Country Club in Hershey, Penn. The tournament was a match-play event at the time and it was Nelson’s third of five major championships.
